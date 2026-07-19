New skywalk planned for Laxmi Nagar to improve pedestrian safety: Verma

New Delhi: The announcement was made when the minister was inspecting waterlogging mitigation works at the Patparganj highway stretch and the Jhilmil underpass in east Delhi, officials said. (File Photo)

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Saturday announced that Laxmi Nagar will soon get a new skywalk to improve pedestrian movement and traffic flow.

The announcement was made when the minister was inspecting waterlogging mitigation works at the Patparganj highway stretch and the Jhilmil underpass in east Delhi, officials said.

According to officials, the minister reviewed drainage infrastructure, desilting works and engineering measures undertaken at Patparganj and the Jhilmil underpass, both of which have witnessed recurrent waterlogging during the monsoon. The expansion of precast stormwater drains across east Delhi was also discussed to improve drain efficiency.

Verma said pending development works were being executed through coordinated efforts of the PWD, Delhi Jal Board, irrigation and flood control department, and other agencies.

“There was a time when people feared waterlogging; however, now we ask people to pray for more rainfall as nearly 80-90% of Delhi’s waterlogging issues have already been addressed. The remaining critical locations are also being taken up for repair works,” Verma said.

The inspection was carried out under the Delhi government’s “Government on Wheels” initiative, which aims to enable ministers to monitor projects on the ground and review their progress.

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma, Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, Trilokpuri MLA Ravikant, Shahdara MLA Sanjay Goyal and senior officials were present during the inspection in east Delhi.