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    Ludhiana: Transporter alleges abduction, extortion bid, 8 booked

    According to the FIR, Sharma had earlier got a case registered at City-1 Police Station, Abohar, on October 25, 2025, against Raunak, Prerna, Shiv Krishna Sehgal and others for allegedly cheating him of 3.22 crore

    Published on: Jul 19, 2026, 08:26:34 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR against four named persons and four unidentified armed men for allegedly luring a transporter to a secluded spot on the pretext of returning his money, holding him hostage at gunpoint, demanding a ransom of 20 lakh and threatening to eliminate his family.

    The accused demanded ₹20 lakh from him and threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid. (HT FILE)
    The accused demanded ₹20 lakh from him and threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid. (HT FILE)

    The case has been registered on the complaint of Vikram Sharma, a transporter from Abohar in Fazilka district, who alleged that the accused were already facing a cheating case involving 3.22 crore lodged by him last year. The accused have been identified as Raunak Singh Jamwal of Sector 17, Chandigarh, his daughter Prena Jamwal, son Divya Singh Jamwal of Dwarka of Delhi and an aide Shiv Krishan Sehgal of Chandigarh.

    According to the FIR, Sharma had earlier got a case registered at City-1 Police Station, Abohar, on October 25, 2025, against Raunak, Prerna, Shiv Krishna Sehgal and others for allegedly cheating him of 3.22 crore. The accused were arrested in that case and later released from custody on bail.

    Sharma alleged that on June 12, he received a missed call from a WhatsApp number and was contacted again the next morning. He claimed that Raunak and Shiv Krishna asked him to meet them near the canal on Hambran Road. Sharma reached the designated spot on June 17 along with his driver, Charan Das. He alleged that the accused intercepted his car and forced him to stop. A white Tata Safari arrived and four unidentified men carrying firearms stepped out.

    According to the complaint, the armed men allegedly threatened him to withdraw the fraud case and stop pursuing for money. The accused demanded 20 lakh from him and threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid. An FIR under sections 126 (2), 127 (2), 308 (4), 351 (3) and 61 (2) of the BNS and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Transporter Alleges Abduction, Extortion Bid, 8 Booked
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