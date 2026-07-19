19-year-old arrested for killing his sister in Gautampuri

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested was shooting his 32-year-old sister dead following a family dispute in northeast Delhi’s Gautampuri area, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place on Friday when the deceased, identified as Waseema, had come to her parent’s home from new Usmanpur area. (Representative photo)

According to police, the incident took place on Friday when the deceased, identified as Waseema, had come to her parent’s home from new Usmanpur area.

A police team on Friday reached the spot after receiving information about the incident at around 8pm. Police said Waseema was found lying outside her house with a gunshot injury on her abdomen and was declared dead.

Police said on Saturday, a police patrolling team at Chauhan Bangar area said that they intercepted a man who was “acting suspiciously by running around nervously.” They said that upon searching him, a country-made pistol and six live cartridges were found from his possession.

During questioning, the accused identified as Mohammad Anas, confessed to killing his sister, following which on Sunday, he was arrested for the murder of Waseema under Section 101 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant section of the Arms Act.

“According to the accused, their family was upset over Waseema’s marriage to her friend, Irshad, 33, a few months back. An argument broke out when she visited, following which she left the house. Anas went after her and shot her dead.” said a police officer, adding that he fled the spot soon after.

Police said they have detained Anas’ parents and relatives for questioning.

“We are trying to ascertain the source of the weapon” said another officer, adding that Irshad has also been called for questioning.