Boney Kapoor, daughters Jahnvi and Khushi sell four flats for over 12 crore in Mumbai

Boney Kapoor, daughters Jahnvi and Khushi sell four flats for over 12 crore in Mumbai

ByVandana Ramnani
Dec 22, 2023 06:02 PM IST

The apartments on the first floor are located in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai

Boney Kapoor and his two daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have sold four flats in Andheri West, Mumbai for over 12 crore, property documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor sell property in Mumbai

They have sold two flats in Andheri West, Mumbai for 6.02 crore. The agreement to sell was registered on November 2, 2023.

The buyers are Siddharth Narayan and Anju Narayan

The apartments on the first floor are located in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West Mumbai. The built up area of the two flats is 1870.57 sq ft. These flats come with one open car parking.

In a separate deal, the Bollywood film producer and his two daughters have sold two apartments in the same apartment complex for 6 crore to Muskan Bahirwani and Lalit Bahirwani. The agreement to sell was executed on Oct 12, 2023. The size of the two units is 1614.59 sq ft. These come with two open car parkings.

A message has been sent to Boney Kapoor.

In 2022, Jahnvi Kapoor, her father and sister had bought a duplex unit spread across an area of 6421 sq ft in Bandra West area for 65 crore. The unit came with five parkings.

A few months back, actor Ranveer Singh had sold two flats in a luxury tower in Mumbai for 15.24 crore.

In November, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is known to be a keen investor in real estate, sold two penthouses spanning a built up area of 2,292 sq ft for 6 crore in Lokhandwala Complex in Oshiwara.

A number of Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Karthik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn and Kajol have invested in properties in recent months.

    Vandana Ramnani

    Vandana Ramnani is editor, real estate, HT Digital. She has reported extensively on residential and commercial real estate. She can be reached at vandana.ramnani@htdigital.in

