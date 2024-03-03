Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Chinmayi Sripada react to news of Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand

Actors Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan reacted to the news of a Spanish biker couple being attacked in Jharkhand, with the woman being gang raped by seven villagers. They took to Instagram Stories to share their concerns. Here’s how Richa and Dulquer reacted. (Also Read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce they're expecting their first baby) Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan reacted to the news of a Spanish biker being gang raped in India(Instagram)

Richa and Dulquer condemn act

Richa called the act a ‘shame on our rotten society,’ reacting to the news of the incident on an Instagram post. She wrote, “Shameful! Indians are treating foreigners like they treat their own women. Shame on our rotten society.” Dulquer shared a video made by the husband on his Instagram stories, writing, “Crushed to hear about this! You both recently visited Kottayam where close friends hosted you for a meal. This should not happen to anyone anywhere.”

Screen grabs of Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan's posts(Instagram)

Chinmayi reacts

When a reporter shared the news on X, writing about their experience with ‘sexual aggression in India,’ singer Chinmayi Sripada reacted to the post. The reporter wrote, “The level of sexual aggression I witnessed while living in India for several years was unlike anywhere else I have ever been.”

They added, “I never met a female traveler who had not been groped or assaulted or worse, even if they had only been in country for mere days. I love India. It is and always will be one of my favorite places in the world. But I have advised female friends who asked me not to travel there alone. This is a real problem in Indian society that warrants more attention and that I hope will improve in time.” Sharing a screengrab of their post, Chinmayi wrote, “Now they’ll say this is an excuse to defame India, toolkit etc.”

She also called out another netizen who alleged that the reporter was ‘defaming the country,’ writing, “This is such an uncalled for, unempathetic response to a foreign national who publishes (after adding he still loves the country) his experiences as a tourist. Aththi Devo Bhava and Beti Bachao are mere slogans. It is well known by now how men in India ogle at and harass foreign nationals and women. It was only a few days ago that a Korean vlogger published how she was harassed. No idea why these people are in denial instead of acknowledging and putting systems in place. It is not as if the process of lodging a police complaint is easy.”

What happened

A Spanish biker couple were travelling through Kurmahat village in the Dumka district of Jharkhand to Nepal on Friday. They pitched a makeshift tent to stay the night there. Seven villagers trashed the couple, robbed their belongings and sexually assaulted the woman. The incident came to light when a patrol unit spotted the couple at around 11 PM. A complaint has been filed and three people have been apprehended, the police told Hindustan Times.

