Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal announce they're expecting their first baby: ‘Tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first baby. The couple took to Instagram to break the news in a creative, adorable way. The actors recently turned producers with their award-winning film Girls Will Be Girls, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month. (Also Read: Richa Chadha on her debut production with Ali Fazal winning at Sundance: ‘We definitely have good taste’) Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha announce they're expecting their first baby

Richa, Ali's announcement

On Friday, Richa and her husband Ali Fazal took to their respective handles and shared a joint post. The first photo had an unusual equation: 1 + 1 = 3. The second photo was of the couple staring into each other's eyes. While Ali wore a colourful shirt and a white overcoat, Richa sported a black dress with frilled sleeves. A pregnant emoji was placed at the bottom of the picture.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The caption of their post read, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world" (loved emoji). Actors Shweta Basu Prasad, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Elnaaz Norouzi were among the actors who wished the couple in the comment section.

About Richa and Ali

Richa and Ali met on the sets of their popular franchise Fukrey. They went on to marry each other in 2022. They've also shared the screen space with each other in an episode of Netflix India Original show Call My Agent. They recently lent their voice to the Audible Original Virus 2062. They also turned producers with the film Girls Will Be Girls, which won two awards at Sundance.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa said, “Working on this production house together hasn't been easy. I was just telling him that I don't know how smart it is to be living with the work. Now when I look at him, I remember deadlines, calls I need to make and emails I need to send (laughs). I don't want to think of only these when I see him. So far, I've loved collaborating with him so it's been worth it.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.