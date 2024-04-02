Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he won't work with a debutant director: 'I need them to be fully ready to exploit me'

Vijay Deverakonda wants directors to ‘warm up’ before they can think of casting him in the lead part. The actor said that he is not interested in working with first-time directors in a new interview with Indiaglitz, during promotions of his upcoming film Family Star. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda shakes a leg with Karthi at an event; meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vetrimaaran) Vijay Deverakonda says he is not ready to work with first time directors.(PTI)

What Vijay said

During the interview, Vijay said, “No, I don’t work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old. It’s a huge challenge to handle things when you come straight onto a set. There will be a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale. When they do one film, it will help them get into the groove. It’s like having a practice match and warm-up.”

Vijay further continued that he observes every single element about a director before signing a project. “I need my directors to be fully ready to exploit me. I don’t want to work with debutants. Even if they are one film old, I observe their music sense, edit sense, and visual storytelling procedure. Their movie doesn’t need to be a successful one. If they are one film old and I like them, then I am game to work with anyone,” he added.

More details

Vijay is gearing up for Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, which stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film, which will see Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna in cameos, is set to release on April 5. He also has a period action film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri in the pipeline.

Vijay's last few releases – World Famous Lover and Liger – received lukewarm response from fans. He managed to turned things around with his last release Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film got decent reviews and did good business at the box office.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.