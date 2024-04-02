 Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he won't work with a debutant director: 'I need them to be fully ready to exploit me' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he won't work with a debutant director: 'I need them to be fully ready to exploit me'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 02, 2024 06:19 AM IST

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his next, Family Star, which will see him star opposite Mrunal Thakur for the first time.

Vijay Deverakonda wants directors to ‘warm up’ before they can think of casting him in the lead part. The actor said that he is not interested in working with first-time directors in a new interview with Indiaglitz, during promotions of his upcoming film Family Star. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda shakes a leg with Karthi at an event; meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vetrimaaran)

Vijay Deverakonda says he is not ready to work with first time directors.(PTI)
Vijay Deverakonda says he is not ready to work with first time directors.(PTI)

What Vijay said

During the interview, Vijay said, “No, I don’t work with debutants now. At least they need to be one film old. It’s a huge challenge to handle things when you come straight onto a set. There will be a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale. When they do one film, it will help them get into the groove. It’s like having a practice match and warm-up.”

Vijay further continued that he observes every single element about a director before signing a project. “I need my directors to be fully ready to exploit me. I don’t want to work with debutants. Even if they are one film old, I observe their music sense, edit sense, and visual storytelling procedure. Their movie doesn’t need to be a successful one. If they are one film old and I like them, then I am game to work with anyone,” he added.

More details

Vijay is gearing up for Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, which stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film, which will see Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna in cameos, is set to release on April 5. He also has a period action film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri in the pipeline.

Vijay's last few releases – World Famous Lover and Liger – received lukewarm response from fans. He managed to turned things around with his last release Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film got decent reviews and did good business at the box office.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he won't work with a debutant director: 'I need them to be fully ready to exploit me'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On