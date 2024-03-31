Vijay Deverakonda shakes a leg with Karthi at an event; meets Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vetrimaaran

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was in Chennai recently to promote his upcoming film Family Star. The film directed by Parasuram Petla and co-starring Mrunal Thakur will release on April 5. While in the city, the actor attended an event where he bumped into Karthi, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vetrimaaran and others. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he uses ‘the’ before his name: ‘Thalapathy, Thalaivar are taken’) Vijay Deverakonda met Karthi while promoting Family Star in Chennai

Vijay’s Chennai visit

While in Chennai, Vijay made an appearance at the Galatta Golden Awards. In a video that’s making rounds online, he can be seen shaking a leg with Karthi on stage. As the audience whistles and cheers, Karthi can be seen asking Vijay to follow his steps. The duo is later joined by Sandeep on stage.

Vijay also took to his Instagram, to share a picture with Sandeep and Gowtam Tinnanuri, with whom he’s shooting for a period drama. He also shared a reel, writing, “Chennaiiii. Naan ungalai kadalikerienn (I love you)…Will come back post release to see you all. #FamilyStar.” In the video he shared, he can be seen dancing at the event, hugging Karthi, apart from meeting Sandeep and Vetrimaaran.

About Family Star

Family Star is Vijay’s second film with Parasuram after the highly-successful 2018 film Geetha Govindam. The film will see cameos by Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna. The filmmakers released a new trailer recently, which shows that the love story will be set in India and the US. The trailer also showed how Vijay and Mrunal’s characters navigate through misunderstandings.

Upcoming work

Vijay is in need of a hit for a while now. The actor’s 2020 film World Famous Lover and 2022 film Liger failed to receive good reviews. While the 2023 film Kushi received mixed reviews, it did decently at the box office. He will soon be seen in Family Star, apart from a yet-to-be-titled film with Gowtham. The period drama’s shoot has been delayed, with the actor yet to shoot for a new schedule.

