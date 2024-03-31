Vijay Deverakonda reveals why he uses ‘the’ before his name: ‘Thalapathy, Thalaivar are taken’

Vijay Deverakonda has often been trolled for using ‘the’ before his name in all his films. Instead of a title, like most other stars in Tollywood use, the actor just credits himself as ‘The Vijay Deverakonda,’ inviting ire. However, in an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor revealed why he likes to do that. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s film with Gowtam Tinnanuri has not been shelved, reveals actor’s team) Vijay Deverakonda has often been trolled for using 'the' before his name, but he seems to have a good reason why he does that

‘My name is enough’

When asked by the interviewer why Vijay prefers not to use titles, like most other South Indian stars, he first joked that all the titles he liked like Thalapathy and Thalaivar are taken. However, he later revealed that he’d much rather be called by his name, than by a moniker because there’s only one of him.

He said, “All the titles I like are taken: Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar, Superstar, all are taken. For the last three to four films now, my producers have been wanting to put something and I have been pushing them away. Finally, I was like, my name’s enough. I am very happy with the name my mum and dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. I don’t like anything else. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way. I love the sound of Vijay Deverakonda. Just Vijay Deverakonda. Full stop.”

In the same interview, Vijay was asked if he was in a relationship with someone, and he hesitated a few seconds before answering, “Yes, with my parents, with my brother (Anand Deverakonda), with you. We’re all in a relationship.”

Upcoming work

Vijay will soon be seen in Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The film, which will see Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna in cameos, will release on April 5. He has also given his nod to star in a period action film with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. However, Vijay is yet to begin a new schedule for the film yet.

