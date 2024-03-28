Family Star trailer: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur grapple with love and misunderstandings

Ahead of the release of Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, the filmmakers released the trailer. Vijay and the rest of the film’s team shared the trailer of the rom-com on their social media platforms. The film will release on April 5. (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur visits a temple in Hyderabad ahead of Family Star promotions with Vijay Deverakonda. Watch) Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Family Star

‘Go celebrate in theatres’

Sharing the film’s trailer on his X, Vijay wrote, “This summer. In just one week-go celebrate, laugh, cheer, relive and have a great time in the theaters.” The trailer begins with Vijay praying to god to not take anything away from his life, if not adding to it. Mrunal seems to be his neighbour, someone who’s close to his family, much to his chagrin. While she seems to fall for him before he falls for her, the story soon seems to move to the US, where he works under her. But things seem to change with Mrunal thinking she’s the biggest issue in his life. The trailer ends with her slapping him in anger.

Family Star promotions

Vijay and Mrunal kickstarted the promotions for Family Star in Hyderabad on Holi. The actors were seen dressed in white, interacting with fans and playing with gulaal. They even danced to the song Kalyani Vacha Vacha from the film after playing Holi with fans, much to everyone’s delight. Mrunal also shared a video on her Instagram stories which saw her applying gulaal on Vijay. The team also released a new single called, Madhuramu Kadha from the film on the occasion. Ahead of that, Mrunal visited the Sri Yellamma Pochamma in Hyderabad. She visited the temple with her team and posed for clicks with fans.

Upcoming work

Apart from Family Star, Vijay has given his nod to star in a period drama with Gautham Tinnanuri. Family Star will be Mrunal’s third film in Telugu after the highly successful films, Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna with Nani. The film will see cameos by Divyansha Kaushik and Rashmika Mandanna. Mrunal will also soon be seen in the Hindi film Pooja Meri Jaan.

