Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur dance at Holi event, ring in Family Star promotions. Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur are busy promoting their upcoming release Family Star. The two actors had a blast at an event in Hyderabad where they celebrated Holi with the team and danced on stage. Mrunal also shared videos from the event on her Instagram Stories. (Also read: Vijay Deverakonda interacts with fans while shooting for Family Star in New York; teaser screened at Times Square) Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur also applied colours on each other.

Vijay and Mrunal dance together

For an event on Holi, both Vijay and Mrunal chose in white outfits. While Vijay chose a white kurta and pyjama, Mrunal looked pretty in a white churidaar and anarkali kurta. The two wished all the fans present at the event a very happy Holi and treated them to a short dance performance to their song Kalyani Vaccha Vaccha. Videos of them dancing on stage were uploaded on social media by several fan pages.

Mrunal was also seen putting colours on Vijay's face. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a short video where she was seen smearing dry colours on Vijay's cheeks while he stood smiling. In the caption, she wrote “@deverakonda bura na maano holi hain.”

Fans also received a gift on Holi from Vijay and Mrunal as the third single from their film was released today. Titled Madhuramu Kadha, the soulful ballad was picturized on the relationship between Mrunal and Vijay's characters in the film.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star is all set to release in theatres on April 5 and the film’s team began promotions today. Family Star marks Mrunal’s third film after the highly successful Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Hi Nanna with Nani. On Sunday, she paid a visit to Sri Yellamma Pochamma in Balkampet, Hyderabad to seek blessings ahead of the release of her film.

