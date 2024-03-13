Kiran Rao wants to watch Animal: ‘I’ve heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga is good at his craft’

Director-producer Kiran Rao would like to watch Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. In an interview with Lallantop, she revealed that while she hasn’t watched the film yet because it’s not her cup of tea, she would like to give the film a chance because the audience loved it. (Also Read: Pratibha Ranta interview: It feels good when girls tell me they relate to my role in Laapataa Ladies) Kiran Rao says she heard Sandeep Reddy Vanga is good at his craft

‘It’s necessary I watch Animal’

Talking about the good response Laapataa Ladies has gotten, Kiran said that it’s rare for both critics and the audience to like a film. She also stated that the audience leans more towards action-packed films while the critics don’t always seem to do so. Which is why, she seemed surprised the critics liked the film.

She said, “Laapataa Ladies has gotten so much love, I am grateful. Even the critics have liked it. When the audience likes a film, it’s often not necessary the critics will. The audience likes action-packed, VFX-heavy films these days. Films like Animal. I want to watch the film, it’s necessary. It has done so well because people have loved it. I’ve heard that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s craft is really good. Ranbir (Kapoor) is also a good actor. It will be an interesting watch for me, people seem to love it.”

When Kiran called for gender sensitisation

In 2023 while talking at a session, Kiran called for gender sensitisation, citing the example of a study by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, according to TOI. The study had revealed that both on and off screen, women and queer representation was largely stereotypical. She cited Kabir Singh as an example of how films that ‘glorify stalking do exceedingly well.’

Sandeep hit back at her in an interview with Dainik Bhasker, asking her to ‘go ask Aamir Khan’ about how some lyrics in his 1990 film Dil glorified misogyny. An old apology of Aamir also went viral where he said he was ‘ashamed’ he was a part of irresponsible films that didn’t portray women well.

Kiran later told The Quint that she never commented on Sandeep’s films because she hasn’t seen them and that she never named any of his films. She also stated that her ex-husband has apologised for the song, apart from saying that she’s ‘not responsible’ for his work.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.