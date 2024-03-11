Sachin Tendulkar reviews Laapataa Ladies, applauds Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan: ‘A must-watch for everyone’

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, backed by her ex-husband Aamir Khan's production house, has been praised by many celebs such as Sidharth Malhotra and Radhika Apte. Now, Sachin Tendulkar has also shared his glowing Laapataa Ladies review. The former cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise 'friends Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan' and called their film Laapataa Ladies 'a must-watch for everyone'. Also read: Kiran Rao says she uses ex-husband Aamir Khan’s star power ‘shamelessly’ to promote Laapataa Ladies Sachin Tendulkar has shared his Laapataa Ladies review.

Sachin Tendulkar's Laapataa Ladies review

Sachin tweeted, “A big-hearted fable set in small-town India that speaks to one at so many levels. I loved Laapataa Ladies for its delightful story, powerhouse performances and the subtlety with which it delivered important social messages so cleverly, without overt preaching. A must-watch for everyone, and trust me, you will laugh, cry and rejoice with the characters as they find their destinies in the movie. A big congratulations to my friends Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan!”

About Laapataa Ladies

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in leading roles, the movie also features Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni in important roles. Laapataa Ladies has been collectively backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film, set in 2001 rural India, is about two young brides, who get separated from their husbands during a train journey and what happens when Ravi Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the case. Laapataa Ladies premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. The film received a standing ovation at the festival.

Laapataa Ladies was released on March 1 in India, and as per a report by Sacnilk.com, it collected an estimated ₹8.75 crore nett at the domestic box office.

Kiran Rao on casting new actors for Laapataa Ladies

In February, Kiran Rao spoke about what makes the story set in 2001 still relatable and relevant. Talking about the casting of the film, and working with new as well as established names, Kiran had also told ANI, "We both felt, Aamir and I, that if the actors are completely new to this, who fit this character perfectly, then you (the audience) will believe this world in some way, and you will understand this world. You won't think, how is this possible? You know, you will start flowing with this story. So, because of Aamir's faith and sharp planning and design casting happened."

