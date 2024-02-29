Kiran Rao says she uses ex-husband Aamir Khan’s star power ‘shamelessly’ to promote her new film Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies' director Kiran Rao recently discussed her equation with ex-husband Aamir Khan. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Kiran said that she ‘shamelessly uses’ Aamir’s star power to make sure her ‘small film’ does better at the box office. (Also Read: Laapataa Ladies review: Kiran Rao waves content, comedy and conversations in this simplistic, heartwarming drama) Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separated after 15 years of marriage in 2021 but remain amicable.

‘I need to do everything to promote’

When the reporter asked her if Aamir’s star power helps to promote the film easily, Kiran Rao got candid and replied, “Absolutely! I toh fully use him. I use his star power wherever I can. (laughs) I’m like, you’re here; please stand there and give us three pictures. Because we have a small film and I need to do everything I can to tell people. Bhaiya, pehli March ko aaraha hain. Dekhiye Aamir Khan ne banaya hain. Inka film hain, aaiye. (Brother, the film is coming out on March 1. Aamir Khan made the film so watch it.) I use him (Aamir Khan), shamelessly.”

Laapataa Ladies movie review

“Laapataa Ladies isn’t just about two brides who get swapped and feel lost in two different worlds. It’s about how they find themselves while being vulnerable, and that leads to a new beginning in their lives. A clean comedy, a full-on entertainer, Laapataa Ladies makes for a perfect family watch. For debutants Nitanshi and Pratibha, the film gives them ample scope to perform in their author-backed roles,” reads Hindustan Times’ review of the film.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and its trailer was attached to the theatrical prints of the Siddharth Anand-directed aerial action drama Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is set for release on March 1.

