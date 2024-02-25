Laapataa Ladies to be considered for Oscars? Kiran Rao clarifies

What Kiran said

At the press screening, Kiran said: “Our primary recognition comes from the audience's response at the box office. If the viewers and the nation appreciate our work, that would be the greatest accolade for us."

The director further added how the team is eagerly awaiting the release of the film to see how it is received by the audience. “There is a specific community tasked with assessing and selecting the finest films of the year, and if our film is deemed worthy, we will submit it for the prestigious Oscars. However, for now, we are eagerly anticipating the recognition we are yet to receive on March 1, 2024, hinting at the film's release," she said.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year where it received a standing ovation. The social drama stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles.

Set in 2001, the film revolves around two young brides who get separated during a train journey and when Kishan, a police officer, begins to probe the missing case. Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions.

