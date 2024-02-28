Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Kajol attend screening of Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies; Karan Johar gives Kiran Rao a tight hug

Many celebrities, including Sunny Deol, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar, among others, attended the screening of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's upcoming film Laapataa Ladies. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, Konkona Sensharma, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Fazal, and Sayani Gupta were also part of the event. (Also Read | 12th Fail, All India Rank, Laapataa Ladies: Return of the mid-budget movie to theatres) Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Sunny Deol, and Salman Khan at Laapataa Ladies screening.

What Sunny, Salman, Aamir, Kiran wore for Laapataa Ladies screening

For the screening, Aamir wore a black kurta under a matching jacket and pants. Kiran wore a mustard saree and a silver blouse. Sunny Deol opted for a black shirt under a dark grey jacket, and trousers. Salman Khan was seen in a black T-shirt under a shirt and denims. Kajol wore a green outfit with a black belt, heels and sunglasses.

Sharman, Ira, Konkona, Karan attended event too

Sharman Joshi was seen in a black T-shirt and denims. Karan Johar opted for a black jacket and trousers. Ira Khan wore a pink saree, while Nupur was seen in a navy blue T-shirt and beige pants. Konkona wore a black top under a dark blue jacket and pants. In a video, Karan was seen hugging Kiran at the event. All of them smiled and posed for the paparazzi. The cast of Laapataa Ladies also posed for the camera along with Aamir and Kiran.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran, has been selected as the opening film of the second edition of the IFFM Summer Festival. The film will have its Australian premiere on February 29 at the festival ahead of its release on 1st March 2024, as per news agency ANI. The film's story is set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami. Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines. The film stars Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Kiran had spoken about the film. She had said, "When we met Sneha Desai as a writer, I felt that this could be done because the story was very good, which was written by Bipalab, but it was very realistic, and I felt that the fun should come because this is a kind of satirical situation that two girls get separated and then what happens next."

