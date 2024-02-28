Aamir Khan reacts to being asked about Shah Rukh Khan's 'role' in Qatar releasing Indian Navy veterans

Recently, actor Shah Rukh Khan 'unequivocally' denied claims that he was involved in securing the release of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar, and said that it was done solely by the Indian government. Now, during an interview with TV9 Bharatvarsh, Aamir Khan was asked about Shah Rukh's alleged 'role' as well as if he was also ever asked to help 'in a diplomatic row' by a government. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan says he had no role in getting Indian Navy veterans freed by Qatar Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are two of the biggest actors in Bollywood. Aamir was asked about Shah Rukh in a recent interview. (File Photo)

Did Aamir help government 'in a diplomatic row'?

He did not say anything about 'diplomatic rows', but Aamir Khan did open up about different governments and government bodies asking him for help in spreading social messages. He said, “Kai daffa, sarkar jo hai, ya jo bhi alag alag sarkarein jo hai, wo public social messages ke liye request karti hai toh hamesha main uske liye hazir rehta hoon (Many a times, different governments or government bodies have requested me to help with social messages. I am always available for that). So yes, I try and help in any way I can.”

Aamir Khan has been vocal about social issues

Aamir Khan, who used to host the TV show Satyamev Jayate between 2012 and 2014, has often spoken about social issues on the talk show – such as honour killings, female foeticide, marital rape, criminalisation of politics, untouchability, and other harsh realities of Indian society.

He also co-founded Paani Foundation, a non-profit and non-governmental organisation that is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra. He has also acted in socially-relevant films such as Rang De Basanti, Taare Zameen Par, PK and Peepli Live, among others.

Shah Rukh denied role in release of Navy veterans

Earlier in February, after the eight veterans, who were jailed for 18 months on alleged spying charges, were freed, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had tweeted that PM Narendra Modi had secured a 'settlement' for their release after asking Shah Rukh Khan to intervene. The actor was recently in Qatar's capital Doha to attend the AFC final as a special guest of honour.

Denying the claim that Shah Rukh Khan had any involvement 'in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar', the actor's team posted on X and Instagram, "Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasising the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr Khan's participation in this matter."

