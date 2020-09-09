Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao thank Ministry of Jal Shakti for lauding Paani Foundation: ‘Your kind words fill us with hope, strength’

bollywood

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao thanked the Ministry of Jal Shakti for acknowledging the contribution of their non-profit organisation, Paani Foundation, towards drought-hit Maharashtra. In a statement shared on the actor’s Twitter page, he said that they were encouraged by the ministry’s ‘kind words’.

“Kiran and I would like to thank the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on behalf of every member of Paani Foundation, for acknowledging our efforts. Thank you for highlighting this people’s movement against drought in Maharashtra. This would not be possible without the support of our donors, and every Maharashtrian who has contributed to this effort, and has been a part of this journey,” he wrote.

“Your kind words fill us with hope and strength. We remain steadfast in our efforts, and are humbled to be working alongside thousands of water heroes in Maharashtra. Thank you,” he added.

Aamir was responding to a tweet by the Ministry of Jal Shakti on Wednesday, which said that the Paani Foundation has been ‘transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity’.

“Today we celebrate Paani Foundation, founded by renowned actor Sh. Amir Khan and his wife Smt. Kiran Rao. This NGO has been transforming regions of Maharashtra from drought to prosperity. ‘Satyamev Jayate Water Cup’ was an applauding initiative by the NGO. #CelebratingNGO,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Paani Foundation was set up in 2016 by Aamir, Kiran and the core team of the television show Satyamev Jayate. The organisation, which aims to address the problem of water scarcity in the villages of Maharashtra, hosted the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup from 2016 to 2019.

According to the Paani Foundation website, the annual 45-day competition saw thousands of villages competing to build and repair water conservation structures, raise money for machine work, and test and treat soil, among other activities.

