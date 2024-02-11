Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Doha trip: Attending AFC Final special guest of honour, meeting Qatar PM. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently travelled to Qatar and attended a few events. Many photos of the actor has now emerged on social media platforms. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan account @SRKUniverse also shared several videos of the actor in Doha. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he gave as his first Valentine's Day gift to wife Gauri Khan) (L) Shah Rukh Khan with Qatar PM; with FIFA president.

Shah Rukh meets Qatar PM

In a picture, Shah Rukh is seen speaking with Qatar prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Shah Rukh smiled as he shook hands with the Qatar PM. Shah Rukh was seen in a white shirt under a blue and grey jacket and pants.

The caption read, "Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani welcomes Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he attends AFC Final in Doha as Special Guest of Honor. World’s biggest star for a reason @iamsrk."

Shah Rukh poses with FIFA president

In another photo, Shah Rukh was seen posing for the lens with FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the AFC Asian Cup Final in Qatar. In a clip, Shah Rukh was seen at a watch exhibition event. He met several people, greeted them, shook hands and also posed with them for the camera.

Shah Rukh also shared conversations and jokes, as seen in a clip with people around him laughing. He was seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants. He also wore sunglasses. The actor was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

About Shah Rukh's films

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki opened to mixed reviews upon its release on December 21 last year. The comedy-drama, based on an illegal immigration technique, 'donkey flight', also starred Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Recently, he spoke at a fan meet-and-greet for Dunki. He was on a four-year hiatus before he returned to the movies last year with Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. He had said, “Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I'm not making good films.”

He had added, "But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki... This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it."

