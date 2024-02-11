When Shah Rukh Khan revealed what he gave as his first Valentine's Day gift to wife Gauri Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and wife-interior designer Gauri Khan have been married for over three decades now. As Valentine's Day 2024 is around the corner, we take you back to the time, when Shah Rukh spoke about his first gift on the special day for Gauri. One of the most-loved couples in Bollywood, Shah Rukh and Gauri married in 1991. (Also Read | When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first crush, said after meeting Gauri Khan at a party he thought: 'Ehi kudi leni hai') Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been married for more than 32 years.

Shah Rukh's first Valentine's Day gift to Gauri

In 2023, Shah Rukh held an ‘Ask SRK’ session on one of his social media platforms. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan had asked, "What was your first gift for Valentine's Day to Gauri ma'am? @iamsrk #AskSRK." He had said, "If I remember correctly, it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings, I think…"

Shah Rukh's post and interview about Gauri

Shah Rukh is one of the most romantic heroes across the film industries. In 2020, he had shared a picture with Gauri on X as they held hands. He had written, "36 years...ab toh Valentine’s bhi humse pooch kar aata hai (now even Valentine’s asks our permission before arriving). Wishing you all, love beyond restrictions..." Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991. They are parents to three children--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

A few years ago, when asked by an audience member of Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat, who was his first ever crush, Shah Rukh had said, “Mera first crush Gauri thi (my first crush was Gauri).” He continued in Hindi, "She was 14 then, and I was 18. I met her at a party (in Delhi). She was the first girl, who spoke to me for more than three seconds. I was so encouraged by her gesture that...” He then said in Punjabi, “Ehi kudi leni hai (I have to be with this girl only).”

About Shah Rukh's latest film

Fans saw Shah Rukh last in Dunki. Recently, at a fan meet-and-greet event for the film, he had said, "Normally, you feel a little nervous and you feel that, 'I hope I've got the film right'. Previously, some of my films didn't do well so I thought I'm not making good films. But I think more than my films, it was the love of the people for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki..."

"This whole country and people outside of India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, 'Don't take a break for four years, two to four months are fine'. So, I'm very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it," he had added.

Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, released in theatres on December 21. The comedy-drama, based on an illegal immigration technique, 'donkey flight', also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

