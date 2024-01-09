Dunki box office collection day 19: Shah Rukh Khan film slows down on third week, collects 1.60

Dunki box office collection day 19: The Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer has entered its third week and recorded a new lowest figure at the box office. As per a report on sacnilk.com, the film minted ₹1.60 crore on its 19th day. Dunki is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and marks the first collaboration between him and Shah Rukh Khan. Also read: Dunki worldwide box office collection day 18 Dunki box office collection day 19: The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.

Dunki box office report

On Monday, the film had an overall occupancy of 11.42 percent. Cities like Bhopal, Chennai and Hyderabad recorded the maximum percentage of occupancies. Currently, the total earning of the film stands at ₹218. 17 crore.

Dunki, on its second week, collected ₹46.2 crore. It picked up pace on its third weekend. On day 16, the film earned ₹2.25 Cr. On day 17, the film earned ₹3.6 crore, while on day 18, it earned ₹4.25 crore.

Dunki worldwide collection

Meanwhile, Dunki has collected ₹444.44 crore gross at the worldwide box office. A Dunki poster with ‘A joyous journey across the globe 444.44 cr worldwide GBOC’ written on it was shared by the official Instagram page of Red Chillies Entertainment on Monday. The post read, “We departed from Laltu and have successfully reached your hearts! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!”

Dunki revolves around the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the ‘donkey flight’, the longwinding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar.

Dunki was Shah Rukh's last release of 2023, following the success of Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Rajkumar Hirani on Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about working with Shah Rukh, Rajkumar Hirani told ANI, “You always want to make a movie with a meaningful and good story. Shah Rukh liked the story from the beginning. After doing action movies, as an actor, he also wanted to do something different and this is the reason he was very involved and happy about it. I also wanted to work with him for so long and, mere liye vo baat puri ho gayi I have fulfilled my wish) and finally, we worked together and bahut maza aaya (we had fun).”

