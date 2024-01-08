Dunki worldwide box office collection day 18: Shah Rukh Khan film earns 444 cr

Dunki worldwide box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year 2023 couldn't be as big as his earlier two, Pathaan and Jawan, but has made a decent figure at the box office. It has collected ₹444.44 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The Rajkumar Hirani film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. Also read: Salaar's Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran laugh out loud as they celebrate film's success with cake-cutting ceremony Dunki was Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023.

A Dunki poster with ‘A joyous journey across the globe 444.44 cr worldwide GBOC’ written on it was shared by the official Instagram page of Red Chillies Entertainment on Monday. It was captioned: “We departed from Laltu and have successfully reached your hearts! Book your tickets right away! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!”

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With Pathaan, Jawan, and now Dunki, the actor ruled the box office for the entire year. Pathaan grossed ₹1,050.30 crore whereas Jawan grossed ₹1,148.32 crore lifetime collection worldwide. Dunki is Shah Rukh's third consecutive blockbuster.

Dunki focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the longwinding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

Recently, Anil Grover, who plays a pivotal role of Balli Kakkad in Dunki, penned a note about working on the film. He wrote, “Gazing at these pictures, I wonder how many shooting stars I must have counted that I actually got to work with the real ones! Words can't describe the gratitude I am feeling right now. To my guiding force, @iamsrk Sir and my institute, @hirani.rajkumar Sir, a big thanks to the legends for this opportunity.”

He also thanked Vicky Kaushal for “for sharing nuggets of wisdom”, Taapsee for “her unwavering support”, Boman Irani for "his warmth and kindness" and Vikram “for always being there”. "The light of their brilliance shone upon me and helped me immensely to improve my craft," he said.

