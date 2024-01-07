Dunki worldwide box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan’s drama collects 436.40 cr

The makers of Dunki took to Instagram to share that their film has made a business of ₹436.40 crore worldwide in its 17-day run. Rajkumar Hirani’s film with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu has held its ground and done good business at the box office in its two-week-plus run. (Also Read: Dunki box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to collect ₹211 cr in India) Shah Rukh and Taapsee in a still from Dunki

The numbers

“Dunki’s Box Office streak continues with your love!” wrote, the official Instagram handle of Red Chillies Entertainment, the makers of Dunki sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan and writing that the amount depicted is (GBOC) gross. They also urged the audience to continue watching the film in theatres. The film is expected to have earned ₹212.32 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.com, with it registering a spike in business on Saturday, compared to Friday.

Shah Rukh’s dream run

Shah Rukh Khan had a good 2023 when his film Pathaan raked in a whopping ₹1050.30 crore, Jawan grossed ₹1148.32 crore worldwide. Dunki has surpassed the ₹400 crore mark and is expected to do more business till the end of its run.The three films are expected to have earned $117 million at the global box office in 2023.

Despite the clash with Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire at the box office, the film has managed to hold its own worldwide and bring in steady business. Dunki made history as the first Bollywood movie showcased at Le Grand Rex in Europe on Christmas evening.

Dunki's story

Dunki tells the story of a 50-something Manu Randhawa (Taapsee Pannu) who is homesick and desperately wants to go back to India along with her two friends Buggu Lakhanpal (Vikram Kochhar) and Balli (Anil Grover), but they don’t get a visa from the British embassy. With no option left, she dials up her old love interest Hardy aka Hardayal Singh Dhillon (Shah Rukh Khan) in Punjab, who she is sure can help her find a way.

