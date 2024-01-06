Dunki box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to collect 211 cr in India

Dunki box office collection day 17: Rajkumar Hirani's film with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will likely see a minor spike on Saturday. As per Sacnilk, the movie has held its ground even after over two weeks at the domestic box office. (Also Read: Dunki box office collection day 16: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to collect above ₹1 crore) Shah Rukh Khan is a soldier who helps his friends reach London in Dunki.

Dunki day 17

Dunki is likely to score ₹2.75 crore on its 17th day, which is over ₹1 crore above its previous day collection. This has brought the total domestic collection of Dunki to ₹211.47 crore.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Shah Rukh's 2023 box office earnings

In 2023, Shah Rukh achieved a hat trick at the box office. At the global box office, Pathaan grossed ₹1,050.30 crore, Jawan grossed 1,148.32 crore worldwide, and now, Dunki has surpassed ₹400 crore, continuing Shah Rukh's streak of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

Together, these three films earned an impressive $117 million dollars at the global box office in 2023. This is a remarkable accomplishment that no other Indian superstar has ever attained in a single year across traditional international markets, which excludes China.

In fact, all 3 Films of Shah Rukh are currently running in theatres all at once. Shah Rukh kicked off the year with a bang, making a splash in the spy universe with Pathaan and redefining action and thrill with Jawan. Then came Dunki, which brought an immensely heartwarming story to the screen. Dunki has garnered significant popularity and box office success despite being a non-action film.

It made history as Dunki was featured at Le Grand Rex, the largest cinema in Europe, on Christmas evening, making it the first Bollywood Hindi film to be showcased there. Additionally, the peppy and lovable song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie was showcased in front of iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc De Triomphe in Paris.

Shah Rukh has not announced his next film, but has insisted that he would play an “age-related” role.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.