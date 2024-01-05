Dunki box office collection day 16: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to collect above 1 crore

Dunki box office collection day 16: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is witnessing a dip at the box office, just as it enters the third week, since releasing on December 21. As per the latest report on sacnilk.com, the film is expected to earn ₹1.65 crore on its 16th day. This marks the lowest earning of the film in India, so far. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh doesn’t have intimidating personality; reveals why romancing him in Dunki was 'very hard') Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki box office day 16

As per the latest report on the portal, Dunki has marked an overall occupancy of 9.20 percent on Friday. The total collection of the film now stands at around ₹ 208.2 crore in India. The film had entered the ₹200 crore club in its second week. The film marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani.

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed from a script Rajkumar co-wrote with Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. It was recently screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shah Rukh on Dunki

At one of the events in Dubai, the actor said as per ANI, “So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart…I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also.”

