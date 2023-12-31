Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh doesn’t have intimidating personality; reveals why romancing him in Dunki was 'very hard'

Taapsee Pannu is basking in the success of Dunki. She recently opened up about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial during an interview with The Times of India. Recalling their first meeting for Dunki, Taapsee remembered 'freezing in that moment'. She added that despite his larger-than-life onscreen persona, Shah Rukh does not come across as intimidating. She called him 'a very warm and welcoming person'. Also read: Taapsee Pannu says she was cast in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ‘purely on talent’ Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in a still from Dunki.

'You are in a certain danger looking at him'

On their first meeting, Taapsee Pannu said, "In your head, obviously, all the flash cuts of all his (Shah Rukh Khan's) films and the moments he's created on screen, his songs to his dialogues and all of that keep giving a good reel. But when you come in front of him, it's not like he has an intimidating personality. He is a very warm and welcoming person. But because you can see the same man you've been seeing for years on the big screen, you just freeze in that moment. I had to constantly keep shaking myself after the first couple of meetings, like, 'come back to reality.. he's just sitting there in front of me'... you're putting up this very confident and brave front but you know, mentally, you are in a certain danger looking at him. But, it did take me a couple of days to actually snap out of it."

Tapsee had déjà vu due to Shah Rukh's expressions

When asked about romancing Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee replied that during the initial days, when Shah Rukh ‘kept looking at her very lovingly’, it was very hard for her to 'not freeze' in that moment. She said, "Same thing! Actually, when your eyes meet, when he is looking at you with those expressions, you immediately have that déjà vu of those classic romantic films that he has done and we have loved him in those films. So you slip into that memory of what you have seen of him in the movies and have loved so much. Since most of our scenes were together, during the initial days when he kept looking at me very lovingly it was very hard to not freeze in that moment."

About Dunki

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and is best-known for hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad, has worked for the first time with Shah Rukh in Dunki. The film, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was released on December 21.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films, it stars Shah Rukh and Taapsee alongside Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film revolves around a group of friends, who travel from India to London through 'Donkey Flight', an illegal immigration technique.

