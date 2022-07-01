Taapsee Pannu says she was cast in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki ‘purely on talent’: Nobody picked up phone for recommendation

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing up for the release of her Mithali Raj biopic Shabash Mithu but the actor is quite excited for another project of hers, the release of which is still quite some time away. Next year, Taapsee will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview, Taapsee said she was happy about bagging the role only ‘on the basis of credentials and talent’. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki co-star Taapsee Pannu reveals what she tells him ‘every time’

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slated for a December 2023. According to reports, the shoot is set to commence later this year. This will also be the first time Taapsee will act opposite Shah Rukh and in terms of scale, it will be one of her biggest films.

Talking about the project with Indian Express, Taapsee said, “I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked I what did.”

She also shared her excitement about being paired with Shah Rukh Khan. “I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his (Shah Rukh’s) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up,” she said.

Before Dunki, Taapsee already has a packed 2022. The actor has already seen two releases in Looop Lapeta and Mishan Impossible. Next up is Shabash Mithu, releasing on July 15. She then has five more releases lined up, all seemingly in 2022. These include Tamil films Jana Gana Mana and Alien, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa, horror-thriller Blurr, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON