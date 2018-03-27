Aamir Khan reveals why Satyamev Jayate has not been on air lately in Facebook Live video

Aamir Khan hosted a Facebook Live on Tuesday to talk about his water project in several villages of Maharashtra. The actor also told his fans that the project was the reason why he and his Satyamev Jayate team have been too busy to create new content for the show.

Speaking from the Maharashtra village of Katgun, Aamir discussed the Paani Foundation in the Live conversation with his fans. The village is the birthplace of Mahatama Jyotiba Phule, who was one of the pioneers of the watershed movement in India. Aamir said that he and his team have been working to train villagers in the watershedding techniques for three years, which is why Satyamev Jayate took a back seat.

Hey guys! Today I will be live on Facebook at 4.30pm.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 27, 2018

Aamir said the foundation had been connecting with more and more villages and talukas over three years and training the villagers. So far, 20,000 men and women have been trained.

The actor also gave the viewers an opportunity to ‘donate labour’ on May 1 at a large event. The volunteers will get to help the villagers on the project.

Aamir also took several questions from his fans who had queries about the project. Watch the full video here:

The actor is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more