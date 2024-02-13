Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in Qatar freeing Navy veterans: ‘Solely rests with the Indian government’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to claims of his involvement in the matter of eight Indian Navy veterans who were recently freed from Qatar. These eight people were detained by the country on espionage charges and later freed after intervention from the Indian government. However, reports started floating claiming Shah Rukh had a role in the matter as he recently visited the Middle East country. Also read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Doha trip: Attending AFC Final special guest of honour, meeting Qatar PM. See pics Shah Rukh Khan was recently in Qatar. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan's statement in releasing Indian Navy veterans from Qatar

Denying the reports, Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani issued a statement from the actor. It read, “Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr. Khan's participation in this matter.”

"Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan, like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best," the statement also added.

What happened in Qatar?

In December last year, Qatar's Court of Appeal commuted the death penalty awarded to all eight men who are retired Indian Navy personnel. These eight Indians were imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly spying on the nation on a submarine programme. They were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on charges unknown. On February 12, seven of the eight former Navy officers, returned to India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed through an official statement.

Shah Rukh in Qatar

Shah Rukh was recently in Qatar for work-related reasons. He met Qatar Prime Minister HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha. He also attended the AFC final as the special guest of honour.

