Sandeep Reddy Vanga goes bald, offers his hair to Tirumala temple post Animal success

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was seen in a new look on Wednesday. The filmmaker appeared in a bald avatar at Tirumala temple, where he offered hair to the deity, as per a report by The Indian Express. His offering came after the smash-hit success of his latest directorial. (Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he showed Animal to his son, here's how he reacted) Sandeep Reddy was seen in a bald avatar at Tirumala temple

Sandeep goes bald

In a video doing the rounds on X, Sandeep can be seen on the premises of the Tirumala temple. He's wearing a dark blue kurta with a pink scarf, but what gets the most attention is his bald head and clean shaven look. Always seen with dense hair on his head and face ever since his 2017 directorial debut Arjun Reddy, even all the protagonists of Sandeep are presented in similar avatars, whether it's Vijay Deverakonda as Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh (2019) or Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay Singh in Animal from last year.

In the video, Sandeep also poses with fans for some pictures. When asked what his next project is, Sandeep says it's Spirit with Telugu superstar Prabhas. Like Kabir Singh and Animal, Spirit will also be co-produced with Sandeep by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

In December, the official Instagram handle of T-Series made the announcement by posting, "It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders – Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park (sequel of Animal), and an Allu Arjun saga – the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal."

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep said in a statement, “The kind of freedom he gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs.”

About Animal

Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. The film raked in over ₹800 crore at the box office. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny and toxic masculinity.

It revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father.

Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Prem Chopra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi also featured in the film.