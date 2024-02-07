Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he showed Animal to his son, here's how he reacted

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's son reaction to Animal

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about whether his 7 year-old son has been following the buzz around his film being a superhit, and if at all he has shown the film to him, the director said in Hindi: "We made a hard disc of those scenes which could not be shown, and cut it out. Then we showed a different edit of the film during New Year's. He saw the film but I have chopped all those A-rated scenes."

He further added that his son liked the film, and said: "He was saying that the underwear action scene was very funny (laughs)." The director also revealed that although his wife said that there was a lot of bloodshed in the film, she did not say anything about misogyny. Sandeep also revealed that his brother gives honest feedback, which he takes seriously as a filmmaker. He also credited his family for the existence of his film Arjun Reddy.

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.

It tells the story of a man who returns from the US post an assassination attempt on his emotionally distant father. In a bid to win his validation, the man goes on a rampage to take revenge on those who tried to kill his father. The film was criticised for glorifying toxic masculinity and violence. Many filmmakers and actors have called out the film for promoting misogyny.

