Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Eun Woo keep winning: April Drama Actor Brand rankings out!
Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Eun Woo top the April Drama Actor brand reputation rankings chart. Their co-leads also make it to the Top 5.
Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Eun Woo have clearly swept the ardent K-drama audiences off their feet. Delivering one hit at a time, the top-ranking South Korean actors have done it again! Staying atop buzz-worthy internet rhetoric and whatnot, the duo keeps smashing records every week with their respective dramas.
The Korean Business Research Institute has released the updated April brand reputation rankings for drama actors. Soo Hyun and Eunwoo's indomitable and unwavering winning attitude has served hard results yet again.
These brand rankings are determined after a meticulous and collective analysis of the actors' media coverage, interaction, participation and community indices. Evaluating each index for 50 actors who participated in dramas airing between March 10 and April 10, this month's chart has finally revealed the results, per South Korean media outlet OSEN.
Kim Soo Hyun's success with Queen of Tears
The Queen of Tears actor stayed atop the April chart, after securing an overwhelming brand reputation index of 4,673,781.
His name was attached to the following high-ranking keywords: Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won (his tvN show's co-star) and “viewership ratings.” Other emerging top-rated keywords related to him were “handsome,” “heart flutter" and “heart skip a beat.”
Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears co-star, Kim Ji Won, stood tall at the fourth rank this month.
Cha Eun Woo's winning streak with Wonderful World
Having aced his acting chops with his latest thriller project, MBC's Wonderful World, the multi-hyphenate actor-singer has been the talk of the internet internationally.
He came in after Kim Soo Hyun and successfully held his own at the second spot with a brand reputation index count of 4,421,563.
His fellow co-lead, Kim Nam Joo, closed the Top 5 rankings for April.
Brand Reputation Rankings: Top 20 Drama Actors for April
- Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)
- Cha Eun Woo (Wonderful World)
- Moon Sang Min (Impossible Wedding)
- Kim Ji Won (Queen of Tears)
- Kim Nam Joo (Wonderful World)
- Lee Bo Young (Hide)
- Kim Kang Woo (Wonderful World)
- Ji Hyun Woo (Beauty and Mr Romantic)
- Im Soo Hyang (Beauty and Mr Romantic)
- Park Hyung Sik (Doctor Slump)
- Kwak Dong Yeon
- Kim Ha Neul (Nothing Uncovered)
- Park Shin Ye (Doctor Slump)
- Lee Seol (Man and Woman)
- Lee Yoo Bi (The Escape of the Seven: Ressurection)
- Lee Joo Bin (Queen of Tears)
- Im Se Mi (Wonderful World)
- Jang Seung Jo (Nothing Uncovered)
- Ham Eun Jung (Suji & Uri)
- Yeon Woo Jin (Nothing Uncovered)
