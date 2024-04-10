Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Eun Woo keep winning: April Drama Actor Brand rankings out!

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Eun Woo have clearly swept the ardent K-drama audiences off their feet. Delivering one hit at a time, the top-ranking South Korean actors have done it again! Staying atop buzz-worthy internet rhetoric and whatnot, the duo keeps smashing records every week with their respective dramas. Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and Wonderful World's Cha Eun Woo secure the Top 2 April Drama Actor Brand rankings respectively.

The Korean Business Research Institute has released the updated April brand reputation rankings for drama actors. Soo Hyun and Eunwoo's indomitable and unwavering winning attitude has served hard results yet again.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

These brand rankings are determined after a meticulous and collective analysis of the actors' media coverage, interaction, participation and community indices. Evaluating each index for 50 actors who participated in dramas airing between March 10 and April 10, this month's chart has finally revealed the results, per South Korean media outlet OSEN.

Kim Soo Hyun's success with Queen of Tears

The Queen of Tears actor stayed atop the April chart, after securing an overwhelming brand reputation index of 4,673,781.

Also read | BTS' Jungkook, Twice's Jihyo, Stray Kids and more win at 2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check full list

His name was attached to the following high-ranking keywords: Queen of Tears, Kim Ji Won (his tvN show's co-star) and “viewership ratings.” Other emerging top-rated keywords related to him were “handsome,” “heart flutter" and “heart skip a beat.”

Soo Hyun's Queen of Tears co-star, Kim Ji Won, stood tall at the fourth rank this month.

Cha Eun Woo's winning streak with Wonderful World

Having aced his acting chops with his latest thriller project, MBC's Wonderful World, the multi-hyphenate actor-singer has been the talk of the internet internationally.

He came in after Kim Soo Hyun and successfully held his own at the second spot with a brand reputation index count of 4,421,563.

His fellow co-lead, Kim Nam Joo, closed the Top 5 rankings for April.

Also read | Lovely Runner early reviews: What's the verdict on Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon's K-drama premiere?

Brand Reputation Rankings: Top 20 Drama Actors for April