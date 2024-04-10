BTS' Jungkook, Twice's Jihyo, Stray Kids and more win at 2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check full list

The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) are underway at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan. With 2PM's Taecyeon and Girls' Generation's Yuri hosting the illustrious gathering of some of the best Asian artists who are all the rage in the entertainment industry right now, the sky is the limit. In picture: BTS' Jungkook and Twice's Jihyo.

Leading South Korean entertainment outlet Newsen and online media outlet @star1 magazine launched this brand-new awards series to commemorate all those artists who knocked it out of the park in 2023 with their diligent commitment to their art. The ASEA Organizing Committee and Japan's ZOZOTOWN sponsored the show.

The 2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards have honoured rookies making their smashing debuts in the music arena and all musicians already basking in the glory of their pre-established eminence.

ASEA's performing lineup on Wednesday, April 10, included J-pop groups The Rampage from Exile Tribe, Creepy Nuts, JO1 and INI, and K-pop stars THE BOYZ, STAYC, NiziU, Day6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, Stray Kids, NCT Wish, TWS, SHINee's Taemin and Treasure.

From BTS' Jungkook snagging the Song of the Year award for Seven from his solo debut album to Zerobaseone, TWS and NCT Wish winning in the Best New Artist categories, here are all the winners of the night. Tomorrow X Together and Stay Kids were the biggest victors of the night upon being honoured in several categories.

2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards winners list

Best Female Solo

Twice's Jihyo

Best New Artist

Zerobaseone

TWS

NCT Wish

Best Star

THE BOYZ

STAYC

Best Hot Icon

Billlie

Fantasy Boys

Hot Trend

ATBO

Best Virtual Artist

PLAVE

Best Stage

THE BOYZ

Best Band

Day6

Global K-pop Leader

Tomorrow X Together

Best Conceptual Artist (Group)

THE BOYZ

Best Conceptual Artist (Solo)

SHINee's Taemin

Best Group

Stray Kids

Best Hip-Hop

TREASURE

Best Rock Ballad

Day6's Young K

Best Touring Artist

TREASURE

Best Performance (Group)

Tomorrow X Together (TXT)

Best Performance (Solo)

SHINee's Taemin

Song of the Year

Seven by Jungkook

ASEA Platinum Worldwide Star

TREASURE

Artist of the Year

Tomorrow X Together

Album of the Year

5-Star by Stray Kids

ASEA the Platinum

Tomorrow X Together

ASEA The Best Star Japan

The Rampage from Exile Tribe

NiziU

Daesang

Stray Kids