BTS' Jungkook, Twice's Jihyo, Stray Kids and more win at 2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards. Check full list
BTS Jungkook snags the Song of the Year trophy while Twice's Jihyo leads as the Best Female Solo at the ASEA 2024 in Japan.
The first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) are underway at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan. With 2PM's Taecyeon and Girls' Generation's Yuri hosting the illustrious gathering of some of the best Asian artists who are all the rage in the entertainment industry right now, the sky is the limit.
Leading South Korean entertainment outlet Newsen and online media outlet @star1 magazine launched this brand-new awards series to commemorate all those artists who knocked it out of the park in 2023 with their diligent commitment to their art. The ASEA Organizing Committee and Japan's ZOZOTOWN sponsored the show.
The 2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards have honoured rookies making their smashing debuts in the music arena and all musicians already basking in the glory of their pre-established eminence.
ASEA's performing lineup on Wednesday, April 10, included J-pop groups The Rampage from Exile Tribe, Creepy Nuts, JO1 and INI, and K-pop stars THE BOYZ, STAYC, NiziU, Day6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, Stray Kids, NCT Wish, TWS, SHINee's Taemin and Treasure.
Also read | Concert Weekend: Seventeen's BSS, (G)I-DLE, others to perform at 2024 Golden Wave in Taiwan
From BTS' Jungkook snagging the Song of the Year award for Seven from his solo debut album to Zerobaseone, TWS and NCT Wish winning in the Best New Artist categories, here are all the winners of the night. Tomorrow X Together and Stay Kids were the biggest victors of the night upon being honoured in several categories.
2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards winners list
Best Female Solo
Twice's Jihyo
Best New Artist
Zerobaseone
TWS
NCT Wish
Best Star
THE BOYZ
STAYC
Best Hot Icon
Billlie
Fantasy Boys
Hot Trend
ATBO
Best Virtual Artist
PLAVE
Best Stage
THE BOYZ
Also read | NCT's Renjun shuts down invasive sasaeng fan with savage response: ‘Don’t hide and type like a rat…'
Best Band
Day6
Global K-pop Leader
Tomorrow X Together
Best Star
STAYC
Best Conceptual Artist (Group)
THE BOYZ
Best Conceptual Artist (Solo)
SHINee's Taemin
Best Group
Stray Kids
Best Hip-Hop
TREASURE
Best Rock Ballad
Day6's Young K
Best Touring Artist
TREASURE
Best Performance (Group)
Tomorrow X Together (TXT)
Best Performance (Solo)
SHINee's Taemin
Song of the Year
Seven by Jungkook
ASEA Platinum Worldwide Star
TREASURE
Artist of the Year
Tomorrow X Together
Album of the Year
5-Star by Stray Kids
ASEA the Platinum
Tomorrow X Together
ASEA The Best Star Japan
The Rampage from Exile Tribe
NiziU
Daesang
Stray Kids
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.