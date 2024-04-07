NCT's Renjun shuts down invasive sasaeng fan with savage response: ‘Don’t hide and type like a rat…'

Earlier today, NCT Dream's Renjun slammed a netizen for invading his privacy and sending him a malicious message. Taking to social media (on the Bubble chat), he revealed how he handled the situation and responded to being at the bitter end of the sasaeng fan's unprompted lash out. NCT Dream's Renjun slams saesang fan in confrontational text chain for invading his privacy and spewing unprompted insults at idols.

He shared the screenshot of the confrontational chat he had with the stalker fan, who mysteriously obtained his personal phone number.

NCT Renjun's conversation with a sasaeng fan

According to Koreaboo, the sender's intrusive message criticised singers for having “it too easy these days.” They went on to accuse K-pop idols in the message trail of flaunting their money and looks, engaging in the dating culture thoughtlessly and much more.

The saesang wrote, “Idols have it way too easy these days, making money left and right, flaunting their looks, and dating freely. Their live performances are terrible; they're thoughtless, lack the passion of the previous generation, and are just too laid back. Just get rid of phones altogether.”

Instead of swiping past the unexpected message, Renjun decided to address them directly. He urged them to step up from behind the screen and express their resentment to his legal team instead.

He wrote back, “Don't hide and type like a rat. If you have something to say, talk to my lawyer.”

“Idols are also human and feel hardships,” he continued. “If you have time, learn how to calm down and be calm. Don't take out your anger on people you don't know," Renjun called them out for their confrontational tone.

Sasaeng fans are obsessive fans who particularly act in obtrusive ways to invade the privacy of notable public figures in the Korean entertainment industry. They're especially associated with stalking artists. Several cases have arisen in the past when K-pop idols have been interrupted by stalkers during live broadcasts upon receiving calls from sasaeng fans.

Although the majority of his fans were proud of him stepping up and “ending the sasaeng,” others also feared what may follow next. It isn't the first time that an idol has slammed a stalker like this.

An army of fans flocked to support him under his latest Instagram post:

However, such a development hasn't always ended on the best note either. Some spiteful individuals have continued to trail the artist as a means to flip the narrative on them later. “SM needs to protect Renjun at all cost!” wrote a concerned fan, hoping to avoid any worse terrible turn of events past this point.

The NCT Dream member recently had a comeback with his bandmates - Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. The septet released their fifth mini album, Dream()Scape on March 25, 2024, and is currently promoting it through several music show appearances. They're also on their way to kicking off their 2024 World Tour - The Dream Show 3 - in May 2024, with the first few concerts in Seoul, South Korea.

Other K-pop sasaeng cases in recent memory:

In a yesteryear scenario, NCT's Jaehyun also became a victim of stalking. An international fan broke into the hotel room occupied by the NCT 127 member in his absence. Thereafter, they posted a video in August 2023, capturing a look at the room – which the members had been staying in during their US tour in October 2022.

SM Entertainment officially announced on August 22: “The leaked video is an illegal act that severely violates the artist’s privacy.” The agency sought to conduct a thorough investigation in order to take strong legal action against the invader and those distributing the video online.

In December 2023, BTS' Jungkook also lost his calm after politely addressing several fans of the type to respect his privacy, but to no avail. Ultimately, he called them out during a live stream for waiting outside his house. “Don't cross the line, you creeps,” he lashed out.