Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World restores all-time ratings record as viewers brace for the gripping series finale

Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo's South Korean thriller series Wonderful World is headed for its epic finale today. Episode 14 is slated to drive the enthralling conclusion away from the pre-established standard runtime of K-drama episodes. Last week, MBC revealed the season's last episode will start airing 10 minutes ahead of the usual timeslot, i.e. at 9:40 pm KST. ASTRO Cha Eun Woo’s Wonderful World hit the OTT space with promising ratings on March 1.(MBC)

The penultimate episode fleshed out a major mystery plot twist that has been under wraps until now. Addressing the series finale, the South Korean network MBC announced, "Accordingly, after much deliberation, we decided to extend the running time in order to properly convey the characters’ stories.”

The praiseworthy series has particularly driven a strong case for Eunwoo's acting career, which, until now, was relegated to a typecast as a high school character. Emerging out of the pigeonholed character design, the K-pop idol/actor has favouringly climbed the monthly actor brand reputation rankings chart, standing proudly at the second rank, trailing behind only Kim Soo Hyun.

Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World viewership ratings

While inching closer to the epic conclusion of the dark mystery, Wonderful World reinstated its all-time high ratings for its penultimate episode on April 12. Matching the previously set personal high record, the MBC Drama's latest episode scaled back to its 11.4% rating, taking a leap of nearly 5% from last week's Sunday broadcast.

Not only did these 11.4% ratings restore the series' personal record, but they also shot Wonderful World to the top as the most-watched Friday broadcast.

About the Wonderful World finale

Scheduled to air at 9:40 pm KST tonight (April 13), Wonderful World Episode 14 will bring Eun Soo Hyun's (Kim Nam Joo) vengeful drive upon losing her son to its grand closure. The 90-minute epic finale will stream on Disney Plus for international viewers.

The emotional drama's official logline on Disney Plus Hotstar reads: “A mystery unfolds as two individuals delve into the truth, offering each other solace along the way.”