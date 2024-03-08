Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin shares pics as she draws cute sketches on herself and son Alkong. See post

Actor Son Ye-jin, best known for starring in Crash Landing on You, has shared pictures giving a glimpse of her son Alkong. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ye-jin posted several photos as she and her son got cute little sketches on their hands. (Also Read | Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin compares son Alkong's hand with her pet's paw, fans can't get over how cute it is) Crash Landing on You's Son Ye-jin shared a post on Instagram.

Son Ye-jin shares pic of herself and son

In the first picture, Ye-jin clicked her hand, which featured sketches of a caterpillar, a tulip, a rainbow and a smiley on the fingers. A couch was seen in the background. The next photo showed a glimpse of Alkong as he sat on a couch. He wore a grey outfit. A few sketches of animals, including a dog's face, were also seen on his hand.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fans react to her post

Alkong also had sketches on both his legs. Though she didn't caption the post, Ye-jin added tulip, caterpillar, rainbow, cat face and face with spiral eyes emojis. Reacting to the cute photos, a fan wrote, "OMG!! The cutest, both mommy and son.. family activity, watching all pics again and again.. can't stop smiling." "What about daddy Hyun Bin? Does he have those cute lil 'tattoos' as well?" asked a person.

Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcomed Alkong in 2022

Ye-jin and her husband-actor Hyun Bin welcomed their first child in November 2022. They confirmed her pregnancy after she shared a long note on Instagram. In September 2022, her agency confirmed that the child was a boy. In May 2022, the first reports of the pregnancy emerged in Korean media. However, her agency denied the reports. But days later, she confirmed that she was indeed pregnant.

Ye-jin's note on her pregnancy

In a long note on Instagram, she wrote, “Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy.”

About the couple

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a private ceremony on March 31, 2022, before dating for a few years. Apart from Crash Landing On You, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin starred together in the 2018 action thriller film The Negotiation.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place