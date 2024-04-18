Kanye West allegedly assaulted man for harassing wife Bianca: LAPD report

Kanye West is reportedly facing battery charges in a Los Angeles case. The American rapper allegedly punched a man in the face after he tried to grab his wife and former Yeezy model, Bianca Censori. According to TMZ, the rapper is currently under investigation as a suspect in the case, and the police are now looking into the claims against him. Bianca Censori spotted barefoot at Disneyland during outing with Kanye West(TikTok/ X, formerly Twitter)

Battery report filed in LA after alleged incident with Bianca

"‘Grabbed' is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” a rep for Kanye told the outlet. It has been reported that the 46-year-old was involved in a brief altercation with a man who tried to ‘grab’ Ye’s wife. The incident is believed to have taken place on Tuesday evening in West Hollywood, and the man was reportedly punched multiple times.

“The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted." The rep added.

Kanye West allegedly punched a man to protect Bianca

Police sources told TMZ that the incident is currently under investigation from both sides. Both Ye and Bianca reportedly fled the scene after the incident. The man who was punched did not require treatment for injuries or a hospital visit. Police are planning to talk to Kanye and other witnesses. No words have been spoken by either party yet.

Not the first battery case for Kanye

This might not be the first battery case Kanye has been involved in. In another Los Angeles incident in 2022, the Vultures rapper was in the middle of a messy divorce from Kim Kardashian when he was involved in an altercation outside of Soho West, one of the city’s most exclusive and star-studded nightclubs. Then, in late 2023, Yeezy's owner was involved in another incident when he punched a photographer who was trying to ask him about his newlywed wife, Bianca. No charges were filed in that case.