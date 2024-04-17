Top Hollywood producer Carol Baum says Sydney Sweeney ‘isn't pretty’, claims Euphoria star ‘can't act’

Carol Baum recently admitted she doesn't understand all the buzz around Sydney Sweeney. Best known for producing films like Fly Away Home and Shining Through, Baum claims the 26-year-old actress “can't act.” Her staunch criticism of Sweeney follows the release of her latest film, Anyone But You. Hollywood's top producer said the Euphoria star “isn't pretty” during a discussion at a screening of her 1988 film Dead Ringers at the Jacob Burns Center in Pleasantville, New York. Sydney Sweeney faces harsh criticism from top Hollywood producer Carol Baum, who claims the Euphoria star 'ins't pretty' and 'can't act'(REUTERS)

Top Hollywood producer slams Sydney Sweeney's acting skills, calls her rom-com film ‘unwatchable’

During the screening, she reportedly told the audience, “I don’t get Sydney Sweeney.” Baum recalled how “nobody had an answer” when she asked The University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts, “Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty. She can’t act. Why is she so hot?” per DailyMail. In continuation of her scathing statements on the Madame Web star, Baum criticised her acting skills.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Referring to “unwatchable” Anyone But You, in which Sweeney stars opposite Glen Powell, Baum said, “I wanted to know who she is and why everybody’s talking about her,” as she revealed she saw the film on an aeroplane. Following the screening, event moderator Janet Maslin confirmed Baum's criticism of Sweeney on social media.

“It IS unwatchable. Carol Baum said this after we screened “Dead Ringers” at the Jacob Burns Film Center and she mentioned having seen “Anyone But You” on a plane. But “Dead Ringers,” b/o a book Baum optioned 10 years before David Cronenberg adapted it, gets better and better,” Maslin wrote on X, formerly Twitter late Tuesday.

Sydney Sweeney fans back Euphoria star amid Carol Baum's brutal remarks

Fans were quick to back the Immaculate star after Baum's harsh comments on her acting skills and her appearance. One fan wrote, “Carol seems to have embraced ugliness: Inside and out.” Another said, “Someone’s jealousy is showing, and the truth is the one who criticized her can’t direct her way out of a wet paper bag with a neon sign and a roadmap. The typical feminist always projecting their insecurities onto others because they can never deal with their own inadequacies in life.”