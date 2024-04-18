 Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department LEAKS or AI hoax? Swifties in tizzy ahead of album release - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department LEAKS or AI hoax? Swifties in tizzy ahead of album release

ByAditi Srivastava
Apr 18, 2024 11:17 AM IST

Social media buzz over leaked tracks from 'Tortured Poets Department' in Taylor Swift's upcoming album. Fans caution against listening to potential leaks

Taylor's highly anticipated album has been cloaked in more than just a mystery lyric video. A potential leak of tracks rumoured to be from the Tortured Poets Department has left fans speechless. There have been a lot of speculations on social media, including various theories and earworms. So, what's happening? Are these excerpts genuine, or is this just another cruel summer hoax?

Taylor Swift announced the fourth and final exclusive bonus track of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the second day of her Singapore stop for the Eras Tour. (March 3)(Instagram )

Taylor Swift's TTPD leaks

Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, is scheduled to hit music platforms on April 19. The singer announced her next project after clinching her 13th Grammy, then following it up with her 14th in a winning streak. However, fans couldn’t help but be disappointed when leaked songs from her upcoming album citing ‘TTPD Leak’ began circulating online.

TTPD leaks or AI hoax?

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, the snippets labelled “leaks” on social media came from a “Google Drive link” that reportedly contained 17 different tracks. It’s worth noting that the singer previously said that her upcoming 11th album would include that many tracks.

Fans of the Grammy-winning singer have been in a state of confusion as to whether the leaked tracks were real or AI-generated. Swifties have been eagerly awaiting the album’s release for days as they try to figure out how it ties in with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and how it references some of her most memorable moments in the past. With the fandom eager to avoid any potential leaks, they’ve urged others not to listen to any of them.

“Tip: Turn Your Device’s Volume COMPLETELY OFF on Twitter for the NEXT 24 HRS and REPORT EVERY POST spamming about album leaks! We got this!” a fan chimed on Social Media. “Anybody else hate the fake “leaked” TTPD lyrics floating around? Like just dont post like that? Someones gonna make it trend and someones gonna actually leak something.” Wrote another.

X takes action against TTPD leaks

After noticing a spike in keywords like 'Taylor Swift Leak', 'Fortnite leak', and 'Tortured Poets Department Leak,' Twitter wasted no time in blocking those searches. Fans were quick to respond by debunking tags associated with false audio links. Others posted misleading content that labelled audio files with new album songs, when in fact they were playing songs from old albums.

“Please do not spread the leak of Taylor Swift’s new album. Remember, this is Taylor’s work, respect it, just like you would your favourite artist. Don’t punish the artist for how their fans behave,” wrote a user urging fellow swifties to respect their idol’s work.

News / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department LEAKS or AI hoax? Swifties in tizzy ahead of album release
