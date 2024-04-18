 Bianca Censori ditches footwear as she's spotted walking with bandages around feet in Disneyland alongside Kanye West - Hindustan Times
Bianca Censori ditches footwear as she's spotted walking with bandages around feet in Disneyland alongside Kanye West

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 18, 2024 12:22 AM IST

Censori and Ye were seen strolling around the California theme park holding hands on Tuesday afternoon

Bianca Censori is famous for flaunting a racy display in public and on social media, where she often opts for barely-there outfits. Although not exactly skimpy, Censori's outfit during a recent outing with Kanye West caught the public eye. The 29-year-old architect seemingly ditched footwear as she was spotted walking barefoot in Disneyland. However, her feet were not entirely exposed as she had wrapped bandages around them.

Bianca Censori spotted barefoot at Disneyland during outing with Kanye West(TikTok/ X, formerly Twitter)
Bianca Censori spotted barefoot at Disneyland during outing with Kanye West(TikTok/ X, formerly Twitter)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori spotted on a Disneyland date

Censori and West were seen strolling around the California theme park holding hands on Tuesday afternoon, per Page Six. Over the years, the couple's signature styles have emerged as all-black everything for the rapper and X-rated clothing for the Australian native. However, for their latest date, Censori wore a body-hugging beige dress with what appeared to be a tan apron as a cover-up.

Similar to his wife, whom he married in December 2022, the Flashing Lights rapper also went opposite his signature style and wore an all-white ensemble with matching shoes. He completed the look with a pair of shades, per usual. Despite being shoeless outdoors, Censori didn't appear to be in discomfort as she was seen enjoying carousel rides at the famed theme park.

Several videos and photos from their recent day out were shared on social media, especially TikTok, where the couple can be seen thoroughly enjoying each other's company. By the look of the pictures, it appeared that West's children did not accompany them to Disneyland.

Censori's latest choice of outfit is making rounds on social media as netizens express their shock at how she wore more modest clothes than usual. One X, formerly Twitter user, who shared a video of the rapper and his wife wrote, “Kanye West Seems to be undergoing a REHAB. HE has Finally Started to let his wife Bianca Censori to wear Decently. This latest video was Captured at Disneyland California.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
