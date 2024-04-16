TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth dies at 36, family announces: 'Loved and lived fiercely'

Popular Tiktoker Kyle Marisa Roth, known for sharing controversial opinions, has died, her family announced in a series of posts on social media. Her mother Jacquie Cohen Roth wrote in a LinkedIn post, “My daughter Kyle has passed away. She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform.” Kyle’s mother said that her daughter “loved and lived fiercely” in life. TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth's death was announced by her family.

The cause of her death was not revealed.

Kyle Marisa Roth had over 170,000 followers on Tiktok where she dissected current events in pop culture and shared celebrity gossip and controversial Hollywood “blind items”. She often teased these with the catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more".

In a post on Instagram, her sister Lindsay Roth said Kyle Marisa Roth died “last week,” but the family doesn't know what happened yet.

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now," she wrote.

Responding to the post, actress Julia Fox wrote about the impact of Kyle’s content on her life. She wrote, “I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok.”

Kyle’s cousin Laura Feibelman said the TikToker “is dearly missed by many” already.

“Grateful to have visited her across state lines the past few years & she came out to one of my shows when we took this,” she wrote.