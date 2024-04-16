Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh asks herself this question before hiring an employee

Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shared a tip for businesses to make their “hiring game top-notch” in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Sharing a picture of herself surrounded by a few colleagues, Ghazal Alagh revealed the one question that she asks herself before hiring an employee in the company. Mamaearth’s Ghazal Alagh tweeted this image while posting about how she decides which employee to hire.(X/@GhazalAlagh)

She wrote, “Your company is nothing without your team members. So, your hiring game should be top-notch. Here's what helps me: Before hiring someone, I make it a habit to ask myself: ‘What are the 3 areas where this person is better than me?’ This helps me prioritise hiring people I truly value and want to build with for the long term."

Earlier Ghazal Alagh also shared some suggestions to help someone become a market leader in their industry while pushing entrepreneurs to stop relying on industry assumptions and take the “First Principles thinking approach” instead.

“Take the First Principles thinking approach. Here's how: Clarify your thinking and explain the origin of your ideas, Challenge assumptions, Daring to rethink the fundamentals using first principles can lead to game-changing innovation and market leadership,” she wrote.

She also had a surprise interaction with former Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev that she shared on X. During the interaction, she found out that both of them had studied in the same school in Chandigarh. She wrote in a tweet on the social media platform, “Me and @therealkapildev Paji shared a 2-hour long flight and the lessons I learnt are invaluable: > Don’t play to win, play for passion. > Focus on your children’s character, not scores. > Treat challenges as an adventure, not problems. I even found out we have the same hometown, Chandigarh and we both went to DAV 15 for schooling! The flight was serendipitous, so grateful that I met the legend."