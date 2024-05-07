Cha Eun Woo, Seventeen, Park Bo Young and others dominate at 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. Winners list out!

South Korean media reports revealed this year's winners of the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Korean Customers Council announced all influential names in the industry that impacted popular culture and society in the past years. The annual ceremony shortlists the winners through consumer research. Cha Eun Woo clinched a glorious win in the Hot Trend Male Actor category, while Seventeen dominated as the Best Male Idol Group at the 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. (Instagram )

According to South Korean media outlet Joy News, 1,363,683 consumers participated in the survey for the 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. Finally, a list consisting of the cream of 60 people and brands was declared as the winning contenders.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

After much deliberation, the esteemed list of winners for this year's event was brimming with an endless roster of fan-favourite names, including beloved Korean actors Namkoong Min, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Dong Wook, Park Bo Young, Cha Eun Woo and others. K-pop idols Seventeen, Lim Young Woong and rookie artists TWS and KISS OF LIFE also made the list. League of Legends champion Faker also took the lead.

Here are the winners of the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards 2024. (Winning categories are listed as per their Google translations, so there may be some differences with the actual titles.)

Also read | 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners: Kim Soo Hyun and IVE's Yujin are Popular choices, Lee Do Hyun crowned Best New Actor

2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards Winners List

Actor (OTT): Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook Actor (Drama): Namkoong Min

Namkoong Min Actor (Rising Star): Na In Woo

Na In Woo Actor (Scene Stealer): Oh Jung Se

Oh Jung Se Actor (Rookie): Kim Yoon Woo

Kim Yoon Woo Actor (Movie): Jung Woo Sung

Jung Woo Sung Actor (Hot Trend): Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo Actress (OTT): Park Bo Young

Park Bo Young Actress (Drama): Lee Se Young

Lee Se Young Actress (Rising Star): Kim A Young

Kim A Young Actress (Scene Stealer): Lee Jeong Eun

Lee Jeong Eun Actress (Rookie): Kang Hye Won

Kang Hye Won Actress (Movie): Kim Hye Soo

Kim Hye Soo Actress (Hot Trend): Go Yoon Jung

Go Yoon Jung Multitainer (Male): Na In Woo

Na In Woo Male Group: Seventeen

Seventeen Male Group - Rookie: TWS

TWS Male Group - Rising Star: VANNER

VANNER Male Solo Singer: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong Female Group: NMIXX

NMIXX Female Group - Rookie: KISS OF LIFE

KISS OF LIFE Female Group - Rising Star: Rocket Punch

Rocket Punch Female Solo Singer: Taeyeon

Taeyeon Band: Peppertones

Also read | Ateez, BTS' J-Hope, Le Sserafim, Tomorrow X Together and more prevail on top of Billboard's World Albums Chart