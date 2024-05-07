Cha Eun Woo, Seventeen, Park Bo Young and others dominate at 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. Winners list out!
K-pop artists Seventeen, Taeyeon and K-drama actors Cha Eun Woo, Namkoong Min, Kim Hye Soo and others snag acclaim at 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards.
South Korean media reports revealed this year's winners of the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The Korean Customers Council announced all influential names in the industry that impacted popular culture and society in the past years. The annual ceremony shortlists the winners through consumer research.
According to South Korean media outlet Joy News, 1,363,683 consumers participated in the survey for the 2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards. Finally, a list consisting of the cream of 60 people and brands was declared as the winning contenders.
After much deliberation, the esteemed list of winners for this year's event was brimming with an endless roster of fan-favourite names, including beloved Korean actors Namkoong Min, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Dong Wook, Park Bo Young, Cha Eun Woo and others. K-pop idols Seventeen, Lim Young Woong and rookie artists TWS and KISS OF LIFE also made the list. League of Legends champion Faker also took the lead.
Here are the winners of the Brand Customer Loyalty Awards 2024. (Winning categories are listed as per their Google translations, so there may be some differences with the actual titles.)
2024 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards Winners List
- Actor (OTT): Lee Dong Wook
- Actor (Drama): Namkoong Min
- Actor (Rising Star): Na In Woo
- Actor (Scene Stealer): Oh Jung Se
- Actor (Rookie): Kim Yoon Woo
- Actor (Movie): Jung Woo Sung
- Actor (Hot Trend): Cha Eun Woo
- Actress (OTT): Park Bo Young
- Actress (Drama): Lee Se Young
- Actress (Rising Star): Kim A Young
- Actress (Scene Stealer): Lee Jeong Eun
- Actress (Rookie): Kang Hye Won
- Actress (Movie): Kim Hye Soo
- Actress (Hot Trend): Go Yoon Jung
- Multitainer (Male): Na In Woo
- Male Group: Seventeen
- Male Group - Rookie: TWS
- Male Group - Rising Star: VANNER
- Male Solo Singer: Lim Young Woong
- Female Group: NMIXX
- Female Group - Rookie: KISS OF LIFE
- Female Group - Rising Star: Rocket Punch
- Female Solo Singer: Taeyeon
- Band: Peppertones
- Entertainer (Male): Defconn and Yoo Jae Suk
- Web Entertainment MC (Male): Brian
- Entertainer (Female): Kim Min Kyung
- Entertainer (Female): Jang Do Yeon
- Web Entertainment MC (Female): Jang Do Yeon
- E-Sports Athlete: Faker
- MC: Kim Shin Young
- Comedian (Male): Lee Chang Ho
- Comedian (Female): Lee Eun Ji
- Professional Entertainer: Choi Tae Seong
- Male Vocal: Lee Mujin
- Modeltainer: Han Hye Jin
- Musical Actor (Male): Kim Junsu
- Sportstainer: Ahn Jung Hwan
- Celebrity YouTuber (Male): Park Myung Soo
- Beauty Creator: Lee Sa Bae, better known as Risabae
- Professional Baseball Team: KIA Tigers
- Sports Athlete - Basketball (Male): Heo Woong
- Sports Athlete - Basketball (Female): Jinan
- Sports Athlete - Volleyball (Male): Heo Su Bong
- Sports Athlete - Volleyball (Female): Kim Yeon Kyung
- Sports Athlete - Baseball: Yang Hyeon Jong
- TV program - Observation Entertainment: I Live Alone
- TV Program - Animal Entertainment: Animal Farm
- TV Program - Current Affairs: Brave Detective Season 3
- TV Program - Sports Entertainment: Kick a Goal
- TV Program - Music Entertainment: Immortal Songs
- TV Program - Weekend Entertainment: Running Man
