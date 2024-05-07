2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners: Kim Soo Hyun and IVE's Yujin are Popular choices, Lee Do Hyun crowned Best New Actor
Kim Soo Hyun and IVE's An Yujin snag PRIZM Popularity Awards at the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards after heavy voting traffic rules in their favour.
(LIVE): The well-established MC trio of Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum returned to host one of the most prestigious South Korean awards night on Tuesday, May 7. Held at COEX in Seoul, the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards marked the 60th anniversary of the annual ceremony that celebrates artists from various walks of the Korean entertainment industry.
Leading industry names, such as Kim Soo Hyun, who recently made his bombastic TV comeback with the sensational hit series Queen of Tears, and a plethora of acclaimed Korean stars walked down the red carpet before the main show.
Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Yeon Seok, Song Joong Ki, BIBI, Lim Ji Yeon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun, Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Seon Ho, Yoo Jae Suk, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun and many others rolled up to the star-studded event in Seoul as golden trophies commemorated their past year's contributions to the entertainment scene, which has now stormed the global platform.
The show kicked off by honouring the rookie actors from the K-drama and film categories. Eventually, the fan-voted category, the PRIZM Popularity Award, was announced.
Also read | Lovely Runner without Byeon Woo Seok? Here's why tvN waited for years to find the perfect match for Ryu Sun Jae
Here are the winners of the glamorous 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.
2024 Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List
Best New Actor (Drama)
Lee Jung Ha for Moving
Best New Actress (Drama)
Yuna for The Kidnapping Day
Best New Actress (Film)
BIBI for Hopeless
Best New Actor (Film)
Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
PRIZM Popularity Award (Male)
Kim Soo Hyun
PRIZM Popularity Award (Female)
IVE's An Yujin
Best Screenplay (Drama)
Kang Full for Moving
Best Supporting Actor (Drama)
Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
Best Supporting Actress (Drama)
Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
Best Supporting Actor (Film)x
Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers
Best Supporting Actress (Film)
Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
Best Director (Drama)
Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil
Best Director (Film)
Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best Male Variety Performer
Na Yeong Seok, better known as Na PD
Best Female Variety Performer
Hong Jin Kyung
Best Entertainment Program
MBC's Adventure by Accident 2
Best Drama
MBC's My Dearest
Best Film
12.12: The Day (Directed by Kim Sung Su)
Best Actress (Drama)
Lee Hanee, better known as Honey Lee for Knight Flower
Best Actor (Drama)
Namkoong Min for My Dearest
Best Actress (Film)
Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
Best Actor (Film)
Hwang Jung Min for 12.12 The Day
Best Drama
Moving
Congratulations to all the winners!
(This is a developing story. It will be updated following the live announcements. Refresh for new updates.)
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.