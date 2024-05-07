2024 Baeksang Arts Awards winners: Kim Soo Hyun and IVE's Yujin are Popular choices, Lee Do Hyun crowned Best New Actor

(LIVE): The well-established MC trio of Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy and Park Bo Gum returned to host one of the most prestigious South Korean awards night on Tuesday, May 7. Held at COEX in Seoul, the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards marked the 60th anniversary of the annual ceremony that celebrates artists from various walks of the Korean entertainment industry. Kim Soo Hyun, IVE's Yujin and Lee Do Hyun win big at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.(Instagram)

Leading industry names, such as Kim Soo Hyun, who recently made his bombastic TV comeback with the sensational hit series Queen of Tears, and a plethora of acclaimed Korean stars walked down the red carpet before the main show.

Lee Byung Hun, Yoo Yeon Seok, Song Joong Ki, BIBI, Lim Ji Yeon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Do Hyun, Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Seon Ho, Yoo Jae Suk, Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun and many others rolled up to the star-studded event in Seoul as golden trophies commemorated their past year's contributions to the entertainment scene, which has now stormed the global platform.

The show kicked off by honouring the rookie actors from the K-drama and film categories. Eventually, the fan-voted category, the PRIZM Popularity Award, was announced.

Here are the winners of the glamorous 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

2024 Baeksang Arts Awards Winners List

Best New Actor (Drama)

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Best New Actress (Drama)

Yuna for The Kidnapping Day

Best New Actress (Film)

BIBI for Hopeless

Best New Actor (Film)

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

PRIZM Popularity Award (Male)

Kim Soo Hyun

PRIZM Popularity Award (Female)

IVE's An Yujin

Best Screenplay (Drama)

Kang Full for Moving

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Best Supporting Actor (Film)x

Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers

Best Supporting Actress (Film)

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Best Director (Drama)

Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil

Best Director (Film)

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Male Variety Performer

Na Yeong Seok, better known as Na PD

Best Female Variety Performer

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Entertainment Program

MBC's Adventure by Accident 2

Best Drama

MBC's My Dearest

Best Film

12.12: The Day (Directed by Kim Sung Su)

Best Actress (Drama)

Lee Hanee, better known as Honey Lee for Knight Flower

Best Actor (Drama)

Namkoong Min for My Dearest

Best Actress (Film)

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Best Actor (Film)

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12 The Day

Best Drama

Moving

Congratulations to all the winners!

(This is a developing story. It will be updated following the live announcements. Refresh for new updates.)