Ateez, BTS' J-Hope, Le Sserafim, Tomorrow X Together and more prevail on top of Billboard's World Albums Chart

It's raining K-pop album rankings on Billboard! The American music magazine updated its World Albums chart for the past week on May 4. Ateez and BTS J-Hope's albums dominated on the Billboard World Albums Chart data revealed on May 4.

The brand-new readings boast high-charting albums from a diverse array of K-pop artists, from HYBE Labels, including Tomorrow X Together, BTS' J-Hope, Boynextdoor, ENHYPEN and Le Sserafim. Other esteemed groups, such as Ateez, Twice and Stray Kids, also dominated the Billboard World Albums Chart.

K-pop albums ranking on Billboard World Albums Chart

Artists from HYBE Labels on the World Albums Chart:

(TXT) Tomorrow X Together's sixth mini-album, Minisode 3: Tomorrow, released on April 1, maintained its top spot at No. 2 for the fourth week in a row. The Big Hit Music boy group's latest musical chapter also spent the third week in the top ranks of the Billboard 200.

Following their seniors' example, the rookie boy group Boynextdoor's second mini-album HOW? debuted on the chart at the third rank. Releasing on April 15, the HYBE music act's latest musical entry is also their first record to debut on Billboard 200's Top 100.

Global sensation, BTS member J-Hope's 2024 special album Hope on the Street Vol 1 retained its hold over the chart at the sixth rank. On the other hand, his group, BTS, took the 11th spot for its 2022 anthology album Proof in its 98th week.

Meanwhile, as one of the leading K-pop fourth-generation groups, ENHYPEN held on to its thirteenth rank, stretching out its fifth mini-album, Orange Blood's 23rd week run on the World Albums chart. Simultaneously, BTS' Jimin trailed at No. 14, with his solo debut album Face consolidating its 51st-week spell on the list.

Girl group Le Sserafim's third mini-album offering with EASY stood at at the fourth spot, expanding its 10-week dominance on the chart. Their label-mates and recently debuting group ILLIT held steady at No. 5 with their debut mini-album Super Real Me, maintaining their fifth-week win.

NewJeans' second mini-album, Get-Up, completed its 40th week on the chart at the ninth spot.

Non-HYBE groups for the win on the Billboard Chart

KQ Entertainment's Ateez, the 8-member music act that recently became the first K-pop boy group to perform at Coachella, re-entered the global chart at No.7. Their 2023 offering, The World Ep.Fin: Will, marks their second full-album venture. Having reinstated its supremacy on the Billboard chart, Ateez's album celebrated its 15th non-consecutive week on the World Albums Chart.

Girl group Twice from JYP Entertainment stood at No. 8 for its 13th mini-album, With You-th, which was released in February 2024. This marked the album's ninth consecutive week on the roster.

Twice's labelmates, boy group members of Stray Kids, enjoyed their 24th week on the list for their eighth Korean mini-album ROCK-STAR, which held its spot at No. 10.