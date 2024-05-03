ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin sought the right to terminate NewJeans' contract without approval from HYBE: Report

As the conflict between HYBE and ADOR continues, Shin & Kim Law Firm (representing ADOR) has shared a new update. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin demanded the "right to terminate the agency’s contract with NewJeans members" without approval from its board. According to the report, ADOR said such a request was inevitable to protect itself and the band members. (Also Read | What happened in court after HYBE requested permission to hold temporary shareholders' meeting for ADOR CEO's dismissal) NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention.

What ADOR and Min Hee-jin asked from HYBE

According to the report, the request was part of the changes she asked to be made to her shareholder's contract with HYBE on February 16. She also asked that a few clauses regarding her shares of ADOR, which she said made the deal a “slave contract,” be fixed.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Min requested to HYBE CEO Park Ji-won, in a face-to-face meeting, that she be given the right to make important decisions regarding the contracts [with NewJeans] and other subcontractors. It came as a means to protect the independent management rights of the label and resolve the unfair interference [from HYBE] that came during the debut process of NewJeans," Shin & Kim said on Thursday. That meeting was held on January 25, according to the law firm.

HYBE and NewJeans debut

According to the report, HYBE had assured that NewJeans would be the first girl group under its umbrella. However, it then helped debut Source Music's Le Sserafim first. In its defence, HYBE said that it postponed NewJeans' debut because Hee-jin asked it to establish a separate label for her, and it required a lengthy paperwork process.

“HYBE had promised that NewJeans would be the first girl group by Min Hee-jin, and the first girl group from HYBE, ever since the Plus Global Audition. We lament how HYBE continues to tell lies regarding NewJeans’ debut, despite the truth of the matter,” Shin & Kim said. HYBE currently owns 80 per cent of ADOR, Hee-jin 18 per cent and other executives of the label 2 per cent.