Lights stay on at HYBE office even at 1.30 am amid audit row; ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin issues statement

The conflict between HYBE and ADOR has been increasing with reports of audits and clarification statement emerging. On Monday, Soompi reported that HYBE initiated an audit against ADOR's management, including CEO Min Hee-jin. It reportedly detected attempts by ADOR to become independent. Early on Tuesday morning, fans spotted that lights stayed on in the HYBE building. Amid this, ADOR and its CEO, Min Hee-jin, also issued statements. (Also Read | BTS agency HYBE reacts after initiating audit of ADOR's management including CEO Min Hee-jin) Lights on at HYBE office (L); ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin.

Fans spot HYBE building lights on at 1.30 am

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan shared a photo of the HYBE building on Tuesday morning. All the lights were turned on. It was an interesting sight as the other buildings were dark. Sharing the photo the person wrote, "It’s 1:30 am and every single light in the HYBE building is on right now. Everybody in there is going crazy." A tweet read, "Lights are on. The HYBE meeting is going crazy." A comment read, "Emergency meeting at HYBE's building."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Another person tweeted, "Tea plates flying, water spilling, fire hydrants going off, but nobody is leaving that building until the sunrise." "This reminds me of the time when a minor translation error about BTS going on hiatus caused Hybe to convene an emergency meeting at midnight, and they also posted about it at 2 am IST," read another tweet.

"The management meeting is discussing stock issues, the finance team is tallying their losses, the legal team is reviewing agreements, and the creative team needs to work hard to make a comeback after the losses in April. PDnim, I need official drama about it," said a fan.

Min Hee-jin issues statement

Hee-jin spoke with Daily Sports, where she dismissed HYBE's claim that she tried to take over the label's management rights by meeting with investors and planning with other executives. Hee-jin said that she never met with "any investor to take the management rights of the company". She added that she "never tried to seize management rights of ADOR as claimed by HYBE".

As reported by KpopStarz, Hee-jin said, "How can I take over management rights with the 18 percent stake that I own? In the first place, it is impossible for me to take over the management rights of ADOR because HYBE owns its 80% stake. Without consent, it is impossible for ADOR to become independent from HYBE. It is hard to understand HYBE's claim that I tried to do something impossible."

"HYBE doesn't seem to have any consideration of the condition or schedule of its artist. I don't want to dilute its essence with unnecessary public opinion battles. We have an important schedule coming up, so we are carefully considering how best to conduct ourselves," she also said.