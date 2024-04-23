ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin allegedly says HYBE chairman ‘Bang Si-hyuk copied me, created BTS’

Min Hee-jin thinks Bang Si-hyuk copied her to create BTS?

As per the Yonhap report, Hee-jin said that the HYBE chairman has "only come this far from copying her". According to the report, Hee-jin's remarks made it clear that she thought BTS “copied” her. In another document found during the audit process, she reportedly made a statement saying, "In fact, he’s copied from me and come this far."

What Min Hee-jin said

As per Hankyung.com, HYBE found a document during the audit in which she said to an external person, "Chairman Bang Si-hyuk copied me and created BTS." On Monday, Soompi reported that HYBE initiated an audit against ADOR's management, including CEO Hee-jin. It reportedly detected attempts by ADOR to become independent from HYBE.

Min Hee-jin spoke about NewJeans, HYBE earlier

Earlier, Hee-jin spoke with Daily Sports, where she dismissed HYBE's claim that she tried to take over the label's management. As reported by KpopStarz, Hee-jin also talked about NewJeans. She had said, "I'm surprised that HYBE did this at a really important time for our team NewJeans. This happened while waiting for HYBE's answer four days after I raised the objection."

She had added, "I wonder if there are cases where an external article is published at the same time as the audit notification, rather than the announcement of the audit results. What should have been the intention of such an urgent article with an absurd content that has nothing to do with what I raised the issue?"

About BTS

BTS, a South Korean boy band, was formed in 2010. The band consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. BTS debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Currently, all the members are serving in the military.