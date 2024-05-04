Kendrick Lamar's scathing allegations against Drake in latest diss track, Meet the Grahams, explored

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's unrelenting rap wars are still waging on as fans continue to meme the most out of the given situation online. The former artist recently released his new diss track, 6:16 in LA, just days after his previous ruthless dig at the Canadian rapper in his song Euphoria. However, the war of words didn't settle down even after that. Per the usual protocols of hip-hop beef, the ego-struck artists returned fire in their respective response diss tracks one after the other. Kendrick Lamar and Drake dominated the Grammy Awards 2019 with the most number of nominations. (AFP/Reuters)

On Friday, May 3, Drake dropped Family Matters, while Lamar followed suit, striking down each member of the Toronto rapper's family in Meet the Grahams. The scathing rap feud got more personal than ever before as the hip-hop figures exchanged heat, slamming each other down in their verses.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In Meet the Grahams, Lamar extended his pointed words to Drake's family members as he dragged his son, Adonis, into the conversation as well. Also, making it to the fiery verse, Drake's mother, Sandra, father, Dennis and a supposedly estranged daughter whom Drake has never brought up before end up facing the vehemence of Lamar's remarks.

Meet the Grahams: Kendrick Lamar's pointed remarks about Drake and family

Addressing Drake's son, Adonis, Kendrick shoots back: “Dear Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father, let me be honest It takes a man to be a man, your dad is not responsive.” Once again, taking a dig at Drake, he adds, “I look at him and wish your grandpa woulda wore a condom / I’m sorry that you gotta grow up and then stand behind him.”

Also read | Megalopolis teaser: Francis Ford Coppola pushes Adam Driver to the edge in time-defying first look at passion project

Jumping into the second verse, Lamar directs the conversation to Drizzy's parents. Name-dropping Sandra, he accuses Drake of having “some habits.” Then, targeting his father, he tells him that he “gave birth to a master manipulator” and “a horrible f***in' person.”

Drake's alleged daughter makes it to the list

The tumultuous rap beef takes a concerning turn as the Pulitzer laureate fires at Drizzy, signalling a possible “baby girl” he has been keeping a secret. “Dear baby girl / I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world / He don't commit to much but his music,” Lamar adds in Verse 3.

Calling out Drake as a promiscuous deviant, Lamar points out all the things he should've been doing to raise the alleged daughter, but “Instead, he be in Turks, payin’ for sex and poppin’ Percs.”

Lamar's claims about Drake's “secret daughter” aren't the first of its kind. Pusha T had also accused him about six years ago of being a father to a secret son. However, in that case, those supposed mentions found fruition as the alleged son turned out to be Adonis Graham, as Drake eventually responded to “hiding the world from (his) kid.”

As for Lamar's accusations, Drake denied the allegations on Instagram. “Nahhhh hold on can someone find my hidden daughter pls and send her to me ... these guys are in shambles,” he wrote on his stories.

Also read | Britney Spears' ex, Sam Asghari smiles and shares 'shirtless' life update amid hotel room drama

More controversial accusations against Drake pop up

Kendrick's six-minute track is a sinisterly-worded letter to the members of the Graham family, wherein he levels several heavy-handed allegations against Drake. In his third diss track of the week, the HUMBLE rapper also accused Champagne Papi of being addicted to drugs, gambling and whatnot.

“You got gamblin' problems, drinkin' problems, pill-poppin' and spendin' problems, Bad with money, wh***house, Solicitin' women problems. Therapy's a lovely start,” Lamar raps in Verse 4, after not taking Drake's mentions of his family on Family Matters lightly.

Hitting back with the alleged claims against Drake, Lamar goes as far as to liken the Toronto rapper to the disgraced Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein. Furthermore, his single's cover art lends a look at items rumoured to be Drake's possessions.

Among these, the Trust Issues singer's alleged Ozempic (and prescription) and Zolpidem pills also make it to the cover of Meet the Grahams.

While it's unclear how Lamar obtained these images, DJ Akademiks addressed that these details were stolen from Dennis Graham's (Drake's father) suitcase.