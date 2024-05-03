Britney Spears' ex, Sam Asghari smiles and shares 'shirtless' life update amid hotel room drama

Britney Spears shocked everyone on Thursday morning when she was seen in a dishevelled condition outside Hollywood's posh hotel, Chateau Marmont. The singer was reportedly involved in a heated argument with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, which turned physical last night. Early in the morning, an ambulance was called in response to a report of a female injury. Now, amid this drama, Britney's ex-husband, Sam Asghari, has shared a life update. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in 2022 and parted ways in 2023(Instagram)

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari drops life update amid hotel drama

Sam Asghari is all smiles in a new photo uploaded on his social media. The infamous ex of the 'Gimme More' singer dropped a shirtless picture, captioning it as a 'life update', and the internet cannot be more divided than this. While some bashed him for enjoying himself at the time the singer is suffering, others can be seen backing him, stating 'it's obvious Britney cheated on him'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the American model and fitness trainer posted a shirtless photo of himself. The 30-year-old sported a baseball cap, sunglasses, grey sweatpants, and stylish sneakers, with his t-shirt tucked into his pants. It appears that the model was on a hiking mission accompanied by his dog. Spears and Asghari were together for 7 years before filing for divorce in August.

"It's pretty obvious she cheated on Sam now. She was photographed last night with Paul, the housekeeper (or whatever he is)," wrote a fan in his comment section, defending his move, while many criticised him for the timing of the post, which comes on the heels of Britney Spears' hotel room drama resulting in her leg injury and several bruises. Another added, “Timing is everything. There is no way this is a coincidence. @samasghari, you are too classy for this. Just don't do it.”

Britney Spears gives update post hotel room drama

"I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot — just to show proof," Britney Spears posted in an update following her early morning incident. The singer was photographed walking out of the hotel barefoot, wrapped up in a brown blanket, with just a pillow covering her. “It’s so bad. F–king idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell — embarrassed myself — and that’s it.”

Brintney even seemingly accused her mother Lynne Spears, of her drama and said, “I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out.” “I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can’t stand her !!! I honestly don’t care I will say it.”

Nevertheless, Spears reassured her Instagram followers that the reported fight with her boyfriend was ‘fabricated,’ claiming that paramedics had arrived at her door unlawfully and she felt utterly ‘harassed.’ Earlier that day, it was reported that Spears and Sam's divorce had been finalized amicably, with the former couple abiding by their prenuptial agreement.